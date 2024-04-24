Scammers take aim at SIU

Nothing is sacred when it comes to the bare-faced cheek of South Africa’s scamming community as the respected and results driven Special Investigating Unit (SIU) discovered when its number one found himself as a “fundraiser” on social media.

Kaizer Kganyago, spokesman for the elite corruption busting unit, “cautioned” the public about scammers pretending to be SIU Head, Advocate Andy Mothibi.

“The scammers are trying to solicit funds from members of the public in the name of Advocate Mothibi and the SIU,” he said, adding steps have been taken to investigate and determine who is behind the scam.

“We urge the public to be cautious and not fall prey to these scammers. Advocate Mothibi and SIU staff members will never ask any member of the public for funds, especially for bribery or to make investigations disappear.

“The SIU will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone impersonating the SIU and its staff members.”

The unit, headquartered in Pretoria’s Meyers Park, joins a long list of government agencies and departments to be targeted by unscrupulous operators in search of easy money from unsuspecting donors.

Among the more recent is the Border Management Authority (BMA), which found its name used for fraudulent requests for quotation (RfQ). In a statement the BMA pointed out “unsuspecting service providers” were and are targeted for quotations, supplies and upfront payments for non-existent services. By way of rebuttal, BMA media in the form on Mmemme Mogotsi advised all service providers to verify contact details and, if unsure, contact BMA, to ascertain authenticity.

A further point to note is the BMA does not charge for database registration, a ruse often used by scammers.

defenceWeb is also aware of fake tenders issued by scammers pretending to be from the South African Police Service, Department of Correctional Services, and other government sectors, calling for all manner of items ranging from boots to drug test kits.