SAPS retirees arrested in police procurement case

Two retired Silverton police station employees were on Thursday each released on R50 000 for their alleged role in a R56 million police branding case.

The pair handed themselves over to authorities on Wednesday following the arrest and court appearance of 36 of their accomplices.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the arrests were made by the Police Special Task Team, under the auspices of the Investigating Directorate.

The group is accused of allegedly manipulating procurement processes in favour of specific companies.

“Samson Mashego, a retired police warrant officer, and Joseph Manyoko, a retired admin clerk, handed themselves over at the Silverton Police Station yesterday (Wednesday) ahead of their short appearance today (Thursday). The pair are now accused 37 and 38 in the case,” said the NPA.

The two, reads the statement, also stand accused of aiding cover quoting contracts awarded by the SAPS, valued at R29 million, to other accused in the case.

The NPA said these relate to contracts for the installation of palisade fencing, repair of state vehicles, gardening services, painting services and servicing of forklifts.







“Five other co-accused handed themselves over to the police on 2 September and appeared on the same day. Fifteen other co-accused appeared on Monday, 31 August and were all granted R50 000 bail each. The first group of 16 appeared in June on the same charges,” the prosecutions authority said.