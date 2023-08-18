Relative stability in the SADC region – Tshishekedi

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) this week marked its own day with chair Felix Tshisekedi pointing to “relatively stable peace and security” in the bloc’s 16 member states.

Exceptions, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president said, are his own country and Mozambique where “armed groups continue to cause untold suffering among civilians, particularly women and children”.

He thanked Namibian president Hage Geingob, chair of the SADC Organ on Political, Defence and Security Co-operation, and regional staff for their dedication to “ensuring our region remains peaceful and stable”.

As far as the bloc is concerned Tshisekedi said its member states have a combined gross domestic product of around $720 billion and a total population of over 360 million, 75% of whom are young people making it “a market with considerable potential for investment and economic development”.

In closing he said: “As we commemorate SADC Day 2023, let us all reflect on the progress made as a region so our children can live in an even better region than the one we inherited from our founders”.