SA delegation to Morocco on anti-greylisting mission

South Africa’s next step on the road to avoiding greylisting comes in Morocco this week when a National Treasury (NT) delegation meets the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The “face-to-face”, according to a NT statement, will give South Africa an opportunity to engage and respond to possible further queries from the FATF task force. No less than 14 South African government departments and agencies will be on hand in Rabat, capital of the North African country.

Led by NT, they are the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, the State Security Agency (SSA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Financial Intelligence Centre, SA Police Service (SAPS), the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the SA Revenue Service (SARS), the Department of Social Development, the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and the

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Morocco visit was made public in an NT statement which welcomed enactment of “two key acts of Parliament” to strengthen South Africa’s anti-money laundering and terror financing legislation. The new laws will strengthen the fight against corruption, fraud and terrorism and assist South Africa in meeting the international standards on AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism). The new legislation will reduce the prospect of greylisting by the FATF.

FATF is a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. The inter-governmental body sets international standards to prevent these illegal activities and the harm they cause to society. As a policy-making body, the FATF works to generate the necessary political will to bring about national legislative and regulatory reforms in these areas.

With more than 200 countries and jurisdictions committed to implementing them it developed the FATF Recommendations or FATF Standards, which ensure a co-ordinated global response to prevent organised crime, corruption and terrorism. The recommendations help authorities go after the money of criminals dealing in illegal drugs, human trafficking and other crimes. The FATF also works to stop funding for weapons of mass destruction.

The FATF reviews money laundering and terrorist financing techniques and continuously strengthens its standards to address new risks, such as virtual asset regulations, spreading as cryptocurrencies gain popularity. The FATF monitors countries to ensure they implement the FATF Standards fully and effectively and holds countries to account that do not comply.

This week’s Rabat meeting can be said to originate in a mutual South Africa/FATF evaluation or peer review between April 2019 and June 2021. Post the mutual evaluation report in October 2021 the South African government and its authorities worked “resolutely” to address identified deficiencies in the report. Part of remedial efforts included amending six laws key to the effectiveness of South Africa’s AML/CFT measures.







A report from the Rabat meeting will go to the FATF international co-operation review group (ICRG) on South African progress in addressing deficiencies in the mutual evaluation report, ahead of an ICRG final recommendation to the FATF plenary from 22 to 24 February this year.