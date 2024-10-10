Revamping of South Africa’s spy apparatus underway

More than four years after it was completed, the South African government has implemented 64% of the recommendations in the High-Level Review Panel Report on the State Security Agency (SSA) according to Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

All told, she informed Democratic Alliance (DA) National Assembly (NA) public representative Nicholas Myburgh when answering a Parliamentary question, the panel, chaired by then National Security Advisor Sidney Mufamadi, made 73 recommendations. The review panel was constituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 and post him receiving the report he decided to publish it “for the benefit of all South Africans, including the intelligence community”.

Recommendations implemented to date start with re-establishment of the National Security Council (NSC). Others, as per Ntshavheni’s written reply, include the establishment of an intelligence co-ordinating mechanism through regulations.

Others are, in no particular order, a tightening of the rules governing temporary advances and taking disciplinary action against staff abusing them, a review and re-alignment of the SSA annual planning process, completion of “a thorough audit” of SSA technological assets and development of a consolidated asset register as well identifying secure non-cash payment methods.

Additionally, recommendations relating to education, training and development of intelligence officers with a view to ensuring extensive knowledge and understanding of intelligence related constitutional, legislative and other prescripts as well as the definition of and procedures for dealing with manifestly illegal orders have been implemented.

Also on the “done” list given by Ntshavheni are compulsory induction programmes, a policy review of the SSA security vetting mandate, establishing a high-level task team to “explore implications of re-separation and other possible architectural changes” as well as developing and confirming “guiding values for intelligence training and education”.

Recommendations not yet implemented will, according to Ntshavheni, receive attention “as soon as GILAB (General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill) becomes law”.

The following 47 recommendations have been fully implemented:

1. The re-establishment of the National Security Council (NSC)

2. Instituted a formal investigation into the issues that surrounded the withdrawal of the IGI’s security clearance.

3. Formally re-instituted the pre-SDP structure.

4. Rules governing the temporary advance system were tightened and they are now implemented consistently.

5. The SSA’s annual planning process and its relation to the budgeting process was reviewed and aligned appropriately.

6. Instituted a thorough audit of all the SSA’s technological assets and develop a consolidated asset register.

7. The restructuring of the Agency was suspended until the restructuring task team completed its work and work underway is in preparation of the implementation of the GILAB 2024.

8. Management and staff displaced by SDP process were either reinstated or gainfully deployed

9. The immediate withdrawal of former Head of SO, Thulani Dhlomo as Ambassador to Japan was done

10. Make necessary appointments which should not be acting capacities but this has since be affected by transitioning to new Departments

11. Agency should institute disciplinary proceedings against those found to have abused the temporary advances system.

12. Investigate breaches of regulations and institute disciplinary action.

13. Senior appointments, including those of Deputy Directors-General, should be made in accordance with the Recruitment and Appointment Directives and Regulations, as is the norm in government.

14. Develop an appropriate career advancement protocol.

15. Guide or develop exit options for existing staff and recognition and accommodation of former intelligence officers and officials.

16. Review the vision and mission, scope and structure of a national intelligence training and education capacity.

17. The education, training and development of intelligence officers should ensure extensive knowledge and understanding of the constitutional, legislative and other prescripts relating to intelligence as well as the definition of, and procedures for dealing with manifestly illegal orders.

18. Guide the establishment of a professional and appropriately trained and educated faculty and management cadre.

19. Develop and confirm guiding values for intelligence training and education.

20. Determine collaborations and partnerships with accredited academic institutions, select non-governmental organisations (NGOs), specialist organisations and agencies, and relevant government training institutions.

21. There should be a compulsory induction programme for any member of the executive assigned with political responsibility for the intelligence services, including heads of Ministerial Services and advisors, as well as any newly appointed senior leaders of such services, that educates them on the relevant prescripts.

22. Establish a task team to explore the implications of re-separation & other possible architectural changes.

23. While the prerogative to appoint a head of service/s should remain with the President, such appointment should follow a similar process as currently being undertaken for the appointment of the National Director of Public Prosecutions or as recommended in Chapter 13 of the National Development Plan.

24. Conduct an urgent policy review of the Agency’s security vetting mandate

25. The Ministry and SSA should urgently find with the AG an acceptable method for the unfettered auditing of the SSA’s finances.

26. Establish a high-level task team to review legislation, regulations and directives

27. The OIC to be given independent status in compliance with RICA.

28. Ministry and SSA to identify secure non cash methods for making of payment.

29. The regulations on labour relations drafted during Minister Mahlobo’s term of office should be finalised as a matter of urgency

30. Urgently institute a major project to plan for and resource a medium- to long-term recapitalisation of the Agency’s technological capacities

31. Consult on and manage organisational change

32. Consult staff about changes emerging out of review recommendations and manage the change process in the organization.

33. The Agency needs to instill a practice of consequence management for acts of indiscipline.

34. Drafting of a new National Security Strategy (NSS)

35. Address capacity gaps in terms of people, financial and other resources in provincial and foreign offices

36. The Ministry should initiate a process together with the ministries of Finance, Defence and Police to explore the options and consequences for repealing the Security Services Special Account Act No. 81 of 1969 and the Secret Services Act, No. 56 of 1978

37. Instill a culture of gender equality and fairness within the civilian intelligence community

38. Review the appropriateness of the Mahikeng campus

39. Attention should be given to clearer and more focused definitions of the mandate/s of any resulting service/s

40. Institute clear processes of interaction between analysis and collection arms

41. Conduct evaluation of the quality of intelligence products

42. Urgently resource and give priority to the further development and upgrading of the electronic vetting system

43. The ministries of State Security and Justice should urgently attend to the strengthening of the capacity of the judicial authority established in terms of RICA and the expediting of the review of the RICA legislation

44. The SSA should institute measures to ensure a seamless interaction between the administrative and the operational arms of the SSA as concerns the accountability and compliance of the operational arms

45. Develop appropriate curricula

46. Explore idea of a dedicated capacity for the JSCI

47. The establishment of the intelligence coordination mechanism through Regulations