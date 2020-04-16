No Cabinet decisions yet on post-COVID-19 South Africa

South Africa is in lockdown and on hold as far as any government decisions to return to a semblance of normality.

This is the essence of a statement issued following Wednesday’s (15 April) “virtual special Cabinet meeting”.

The meeting saw presentations by the five Cabinet clusters – Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development; Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development; Social Protection, Community and Human Development; International Co-operation, Trade and Security; and Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

All were tasked to look at national socio-economic recovery post-COVID-19.

"Cabinet resolved further discussions and consultations are required before a final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation.







“All Cabinet clusters have been asked to work together to produce a single consolidated document on key priorities of the country’s economic recovery plan, to be completed before the next Cabinet Meeting scheduled to take place on 20 April 2020,” according to a Government Communication and Information System statement.