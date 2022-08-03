New senior police officer is NatJoints co-chair

The South African government’s top security structure – NatJoints – now has a new three-star police general as a co-chair.

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili who took office a month ago responsible for overseeing visible policing and operations environments, as well as protection and security services (PSS) in the SA Police Service, was unveiled as new NatJoints chair by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola this week to coincide with the start of what government has decreed Women’s Month (August).

Mosikili will chair NatJoints alongside Secretary for Defence Gladys Kudjoe and a State Security Agency (SSA) senior official with director-general representation from a number of other government departments and agencies tasked with ensuring security and sovereignty is upheld.

The three-star is also responsible for overseeing the SAPS “crime detection environment” according to SAnews following the retirement of previous incumbent Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga.

Mosikili has been in the SAPS for over three decades and prior to her latest appointment was deputy national head at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks.







Making the announcement Masemola said Mosikili has “extensive experience in the crime detection and operational policing environments, having held the position of Divisional Commissioner: Detective Service and Component Head responsible for the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) during her career. She holds a B-Tech degree in Policing and is currently in pursuit of an LLB degree”.