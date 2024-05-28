National security, including border security, high priority for PAC

The Pan African Congress of Azania (PAC), under the leadership of Mzwanele Nyhontso, gives voters more information on border and national security in its elections manifesto than defence, but the party does aim to ‘reconstruct’ South Africa’s defence capacity.

The PAC’s manifesto notes South Africa’s security is currently compromised and exhibits weaknesses, as evidenced by soaring crime rates and inadequate border control “that allows criminals from across the globe to enter and engage in illicit activities. True national security demands a comprehensive strategy addressing internal and external threats, prioritizing citizen well-being, and promoting overall stability.”

National security, the PAC states, is under threat both internally and externally. South Africa is virtually without a military and the current state of its equipment is poor, and that’s a huge threat. “Government of the PAC will assess the state of our national defence and reposition it correctly for the huge role that it should play in safeguarding the interest of the country particularly if we are to democratise the ownership of the economy. This will attract attack from the western imperialist and we should have ready well-resourced army to defend the interest of African Majority.”

South Africa, the manifesto continues, is confronted with high levels of violent crime which in some instances involve the police force. This has led to society which lives in constant fear. “The army of the country must be repurposed to be utilised to address this. Our country is destined to be controlled by criminals. The scourge of political killings by hired hitman’s is on the rise and now it’s on business people. Rapid robust intervention is required and the army is appropriate.”

Key focus areas for the PAC in regard to safety and security are ruthless actions against crime; building a judicial system that is impartial; building an effective and efficient intelligence service; reconstructing defence capacity; redesigning and repurposing the South African defence industry; committing adequate financial resources to the national security agenda; strengthening borders to prevent illegal activities such as human trafficking and ensuring territorial integrity; and strengthening cybersecurity against threats and attacks.

Under the sub-heading “Border Management” the PAC manifesto has it “the decaying in the administration and border management in the country is a contributing source to the conflicts between Azanians and the so called foreign nationals from other parts of Africa and elsewhere. Africanism is a cardinal point upon which Africa must be united. However, to imagine that a single country may carry the continental burden is an over-stretch”.

“Pan Africanism,” it continues, “requires continental commitment, resource integration and a single administration of the continent. Unless this are (sic) attained, each state must remain independent, within secured geographical boundaries; and manage its borders and its inhabitants therein.”

In pursuit of this a PAC administration will concentrate on six areas to strengthen border management and control. They include creation of “a shared border management structural programme”; introduction of a verifiable record management system; streamlining processed to avoid delays; and “reinstatement of the defence force as part of security management and protection of geographical boundaries of Azania”.

Also with regards to defence, the PAC wants to commit young people into national youth service programmes through the defence force for skills development programmes.