Malians to vote next February

Mali will hold legislative and presidential elections on February 27 next year to restore a democratic government after last year’s military coup, the transitional administration said.

Pressure and sanctions from West African regional leaders and international partners forced the military junta that ousted former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August to agree to an 18-month civilian-led transition.

An electoral plan presented by transitional authorities showed a referendum for October 31 this year and council elections on December 26.







A second round of the presidential election is expected on March 20, 2022 if no candidate wins over 50% of the first-round vote.