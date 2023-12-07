Leadership development programme wraps up at Dunnottar

Eight hundred and twenty-three National Rural Youth Service (NARYSEC) corpsmen and women are ready to boost rural areas with infrastructure development and economic growth following successful completion of a leadership development programme.

The programme was hosted by 1 Construction Regiment at the SA Army Engineer Formation’s Dunnottar base in eastern Gauteng as the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) contribution to government’s National Development Plan (NDP). The NDP aims to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by “drawing on the energies of its people, growing an inclusive economy, building capabilities, enhancing the capacity of the state, and promoting leadership and partnerships throughout society,” according to an NDP 2030 statement.

Addressing those on parade on Wednesday 6 December, NARYSEC Chief Director, Neo Mashaba, is reported as saying the programme was designed to empower youth and equip them with skills as well as preparing them to be “active contributors in economic growth of their communities”.

Major General JPM Kobbie, Chief Director SA Army Force Structure, is reported as saying the programme at the military base was an example of co-operation between different government departments. He also alluded to the work done by Engineer Formation instructors specifically mentioning discipline and leadership “installed by military personnel”.

Naval Base (NB) SAS Saldanha is also utilised as a NARYSEC training site along with the Engineer Formation base outside Bethlehem in the Free State province.