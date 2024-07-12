Government is actively working to improve cyber security – Minister in The Presidency

Cyber security is one component of South African Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s responsibilities with her “assuring” the country it is receiving the necessary attention.

A statement yesterday (Thursday 11 July) in the wake of so-called “revelations” of at least R300 million lost to cyber theft at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) over a 10 year period has it an SSA (State Security Agency) investigation is “ongoing”. This comes over two months after then DPWI minister Sihle Zikalala said a multi-disciplinary team, including the SSA, was busy with “a full forensic investigation” on the illegal “siphoning off” of departmental funds.

Patricia de Lille, now Tourism Minister and former incumbent of the public works and infrastructure portfolio, was quick to respond to her successor Dean Macpherson’s announcement of the apparent massive cybercrime. She will meet him and “request a copy of the report [relating to the alleged theft] for the period relevant to my time at DWI”. She notes during her DPWI tenancy R253 million was recovered relating to lease overcharging adding where corruption was found “I acted swiftly” reporting matters to the Auditor General (AG) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

