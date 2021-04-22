Ethiopia rights commission said armed group has taken control of county

An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, reportedly killing civilians and kidnapping public servants, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said.

The commission said it received reports that Sedal Woreda, in the Kamashi Zone of the western Benishangul-Gumuz Region, was “under near full control of an armed group as of 19 April”. The commission did not say which armed group it was referring to.

The woreda, or county, is home to around 25 000 people, the commission saidin the statement issued late on Wednesday.

Local officials were not immediately available for comment. The region is home to the strategically important Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a $4 billion project that Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation but has sparked fears in Egypt and Sudan over disruptions in supplies of water from the Nile.