ANC and DA coalition: An effective force against crime? Compatibility test says yes

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) share a common goal of improving policing, but have different approaches.

The ANC prioritises community policing, emphasising the involvement of local communities in crime prevention. On the other hand, the DA advocates for a more professional and well-equipped police force.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Interestingly, a compatibility test has shown that if the ANC and DA were to form a coalition, their combined efforts could effectively decrease crime rates.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.