N’Golo Kanté – Life story of the “quiet champion”

N’Golo Kantè is undoubtedly the best midfielder of recent years and one of the most successful international players. The story of him is very special, considering that until the age of 19 the Parisian footballer played for Suresnes in the French ninth division.

N’Golo Kantè combines an excellent technique with an impressive physical strength and stamina, which allow the player to be practically omnipresent, helping his fellow defenders and actively participating in every attacking action – check his statistics on www.bettingsites.ng .

Kantè is a point of reference not only for his teammates, but also for the coaches who have worked with him; Claudio Ranieri, former manager for Leicester, once said about Kantè: It’s true, I once stated that after making a cross he could also run into the box to hit the ball with his head and look for the goal because I wanted to emphasize his athletic strength and his spirit of serving the team. He is a world champion, he would further raise the level of our league.”

In the next paragraphs we will reconstruct some of the fundamental steps in Kante’s career, from his professional debut to winning the World Cup and the Champions League being the MVP.

The beginnings on the football pitch in the minor divisions​​

N’Golo Kante, born in Paris in 1991, began his career playing for Suresnes until the age of 19, when he was hired by the French third division club Boulogne. With Boulogne Kantè made his professional debut in 2021, at the age of 21, when his peers were already in the national team.

Thanks to the excellent performances, the following year Kantè was bought by Caen in Ligue 2 with which he made his debut in Ligue 1 the following year, crowning the dream of playing in the French top division at the age of 23.

Kantè and Leicester – New stars are born

The 2015-2016 season marks the turning point in N’Golo Kantè’s career. When the midfielder moves to Leicester in the Premier League, he immediately becomes a fundamental player within the playing patterns devised by Claudio Ranieri.

Being in the right place at the right time is a prerogative of the great champions and in that season Kantè finds himself at the center of one of the most important football miracles of all time: Leicester, the absolute underdog of the tournament, wins the Premier League by beating giants like Liverpool, Arsenal , City, United and Chelsea.

How to win the World Cup and the Champions League with a broken phone

In a few years Kantè rises from the anonymity of the ninth French series to the most important stadiums in the world. In fact, not only the midfielder moved to Chelsea to take over the reins of the midfield, but N’Golo also became a fundamental player in the French national team, winning second place at the European Championships in 2016 and winning the 2018 World Cup.

The last three years have really projected N’Golo Kantè into the Olympus of the best players ever, so much so that he is considered among the eligible winners of the next Ballon D’Or. The Champions League victory with Chelsea as MVP was the icing on the cake in the career of Kantè, who at 30 is without a doubt the most important midfielder of his generation.







Kantè is appreciated all over the world not only for his skills as a footballer, but also for the humility and professionalism that has always distinguished him. A famous photo portrays him before a Champions League match with an old broken smartphone in his hand. “Everyone asks him why not buy a new one. Always he answers, ‘if it works, why do I want a new one?’.”