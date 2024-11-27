Gallery: Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2024

The third edition of the South African Army’s annual force preparation exercise Vuk’uhlome took place at Lohatlha’s Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape in November. Over 7 000 troops took part, along with hundreds of vehicles and other equipment.

The following photographs from the Exercise Vuk’uhlome III Operational Communication Team were taken by Captain JJP de Vries, Warrant Officer Class 2 MM Kayser, Staff Sergeant E Sibeko, Sergeant GJB Leshaba, Sergeant JM de Villiers, Corporal TJ Makaota, Corporal S Ramashala, Lance Corporal TC Sapeta, Lance Bombardier JLC Spies, Ms A Kenqu, and Mr MP Kali.