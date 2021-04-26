Home
Portals
Aerospace
Border Security
Civil Aviation
Civil Security
Cyber Defence
Diplomacy & Peace
Events
Governance
Speeches, documents & resources
Human Security
Industry
International News
Land
Logistics
Maritime Security
Middle East
Military Art & Science
Military Helicopters
Military History
National Security
SA Defence
Science & Defence Technology
Sea
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
News By Country
Algeria
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
DR Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Ivory Coast
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Republic of Congo
Rwanda
Sao Tome & Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Sudan
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Virtual Press Offices
Aardvark Roost
Alaris Antennas
Armscor
Bruiser
Concilium Technologies
DCD Protected Mobility
defenceWeb
Denel Corporate
ECM Technologies
Etion Create
Hensoldt Optronics
IFS World
MILKOR
Omnigo
Paramount Group
Pelican Products South Africa
Reutech
Rheinmetall Denel Munition
Rostec
SAAB
SAAMDEC
Sat-Com
Sigma Logistic Solutions
Spitfire Restoration Project
Walog Training Development
Resources
Book Reviews
Key Manuals
Fact Files
Archive
African Militaries
Repository
Gallery
Events
Previous Events
AAD Expo 2014
IDEAS 2012
IDEX 2013 Event
AAD 2012
AAD 2010
ITC Expo
Border control Africa 2010
Border control Africa 2011
Maritime
Peacekeeping
Peacekeeping Africa 2010
Peacekeeping 2012
Public Order Policing
Tenders
Events
Search
Mon, Apr 26, 2021
News Portals
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Contact Us
defenceWeb
Home
Portals
Aerospace
Book Reviews
Border Security
Civil Aviation
Civil Security
Cyber Defence
Diplomacy & Peace
Events
Governance
Government Affairs
Human Security
Industry
International News
Land
Logistics
Maritime Security
Middle East
Military Art & Science
Military Helicopters
Military History
National Security
SA Defence
Science & Defence Technology
Sea
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Videos
News By Country
Algeria
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
DR Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Ivory Coast
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Republic of Congo
Rwanda
Sao Tome & Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Sudan
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Virtual Press Offices
Aardvark Roost
Alaris Antennas
Armscor
Bruiser Tech
Concilium Technologies
DCD Protected Mobility
defenceWeb
Denel Corporate
ECM Technologies
Etion Create
Hensoldt Optronics
IFS World
MILKOR
Omnigo
Paramount Group
Pelican Products South Africa
Reutech
Rheinmetall Denel Munition
Rostec
SAAB
SAAMDEC
Sat-Com
Sigma Logistic Solutions
Spitfire Restoration Project
Walog Training Development
Resources
Book Reviews
Key Manuals
Fact Files
African Militaries
Repository
Gallery
Tenders
Videos
Home
Galleries
Gallery
Gallery: Aero Club Airweek Middleburg April 2021
Gallery
Gallery: Aero Club Airweek Middleburg April 2021
Written by Guy Martin -
26th Apr 2021
2
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Industry
Feature: What to do with Denel?
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Denel lost a Seeker 400 in a 2020 crash
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
UAV Industries hired to inspect and quantify fire damage at UCT by drone
COMPANY NEWS
Otterpack presents the world first manpack portable, hybrid power, full reverse...
Land
16th Apr 2021
Direction Finding Antennas and Accuracy – Part 1: Accuracy and Sensitivity
Alaris Antennas
15th Apr 2021
COLUMNS
Joint Standing Committee on Defence shows short memory span
Editor Column
Kim Helfrich
-
19th Apr 2021
Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) publicly acknowledged the “exceptional leadership” of outgoing SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief General Solly Shoke last...
Defence Directorate Corporate Communications mum on Shoke retirement tour
Editor Column
Kim Helfrich
-
10th Mar 2021
Are SANDF communicators losing the plot?
Editor Column
Kim Helfrich
-
5th Feb 2021
Armscor in-house expertise can generate revenue
Editor Column
Kim Helfrich
-
4th Jan 2021
2020 – COVID-19’s year
Editor Column
The defenceWeb team
-
21st Dec 2020
BOOK REVIEWS
Book review: The History of the SAS
9th Apr 2021
A dam good book
24th Mar 2021
Book Review: Vlug 237 Ben Gurion Na Waterkloof
18th Mar 2021
Book review: Mad Mike Hoare – the Legend
27th Feb 2019
Book Review: Ratels on the Lomba. The Story of Charlie Squadron
4th Feb 2019
Advertising
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
© defenceWeb 2021 | This website is
Fueled by Coffee
Sign Up to our Newsletter
First Name
Last Name
Email address:
Country
Leave this field empty if you're human:
×
MORE STORIES
Calendar 2021
12th Feb 2021
Gallery: ATAC and Draken International Mirage F1s
13th Oct 2020
Edit with Live CSS