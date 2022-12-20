Why the Navy misses its sea hours target

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise maintains there are five reasons why the SA Navy (SAN) cannot meet its annual sea hours target with number one being “too few vessels available at the directed level of (operational) capability”.

She was replying to parliamentarian Thabo Mmutle who wanted to know what is being and going to be done to right the situation.

Modise told him the SAN plans for 7 800 sea hours for force employment a year with a further 2 200 earmarked for force preparation giving a total time at sea of 8 000 hours, just over 333 days for the entire fleet. This is down from the 10 000 allocated sea hours following a reduction in 2021/22 due to “insufficient budget allocation” which saw a hold put on planned/scheduled refits mid-life upgrades of the Valour Class frigates, Heroine Class submarines and the combat support ship (SAS Drakensberg A301). Making matters worse is the maritime service, according to the Ministerial response, was “only financially resourced” for 6 000 sea hours a year.

Juggling and re-allocating its internal operating budget is how the SAN makes up the missing two thousand hours. In turn, this has a negative effect on other components of the maritime defence programme.

Elaborating on the other reasons why the SAN isn’t meeting set targets, Modise said three of four Valour Class frigates and two Heroine Class Type 209 submarines are out of scheduled refit cycles. It will cost R4,5 billion for the necessary work to be done to five platforms in the SAN blue water fleet. A lack of ships’ spares is given as another reason for time in port rather than at sea and this is also put down to under-funding as well as long lead times because parts generally are sourced internationally.

Capacity constraints at the Armscor dockyard and the “type” of deployment put further questions against time at sea.

Modise used Operation Corona as an example of deployment “type” telling her questioner patrols are intelligence driven, linked to Operation Phakisa’s enforcement programme. This sees elements of the Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) called on for divers, small boats and landward forces in place of a maritime platform. “If there is not a specific requirement for a large vessel to deploy, no sea hours are achieved for that [specific] deployment,” she pointed out.

On the positive side Modise told Mmutle funding was sourced and approved for urgent maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) for the frigate integrated platform management system and the ongoing refit of SAS Charlotte Maxeke (S102).







“Once these are done the general deployability of the frigates and submarines will increase significantly.”