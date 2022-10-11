Wallmannsthal fire wrecks headed for target practice or the scrapheap

A devastating fire at Wallmannsthal, north of Pretoria, which destroyed hundreds of decommissioned military vehicles had a sequel in the National Assembly (NA) with the Defence and Military Veterans Minister asked to explain.

Parliamentarian Nelson Mmutle wanted to know from Thandi Modise what – broadly – was or is being done at the sprawling military area housing, among others, the SA Army main ordnance sub-depot Wallmannsthal (MOSDW), previously 4 Vehicle Reserve Park (4VRP) to “mitigate” similar incidents. The ANC (African National Congress) public representative also wanted Modise to enlighten him on “generating incomed from disposal of the scrap [burnt out vehicles]”.

As far as preventing fires in future is concerned Modise indicated 140 Reserve Force personnel received “auxiliary firefighting training to combat grass fires” – the point of origin of the September 2021 fire. A further 70 part-time soldiers will receive similar training during the reminder of the current financial year and fire hydrants are “currently in place and checked regularly as per regulations”.

There are two options for the burnt-out vehicles, identified by Modise as Samils.

One is to dispose of them for scrap with a qualified service provider “determining the commencement date of scrap metal disposal” and the second will see some become targets.

On disposal she told Mmutle a “disposal investigation” was done and presented to the Asset Alienation Approval Committee (AAAC). A timeline up of up to six months can be expected before “alienation” is complete.

“The process to identify some burnt vehicles to be utilised as training targets is taking place within Chief Logistics environment (sic),” part of Modise’s response reads.





