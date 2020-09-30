US donates vehicles to Ethiopia, Kenya

The United States has donated vehicles to Ethiopia and Kenya to strengthen their respective militaries against al Shabaab.

The US Embassy in Ethiopia on 29 September said the US Department of Defence provided $2.9 million worth of training and equipment to the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) in support of its efforts to disrupt the threats posed by al Shabaab in Somalia and other terrorist organizations.

The equipment donated includes Toyota Land Cruisers, troop transports, ambulances, cargo and fuel trucks, water trailers, operations centre computers, and night vision devices. A photo showed nine Iveco trucks and 12 Land Cruisers being handed over.

“This donation is just one way the US government supports Ethiopian partner forces in their fight against terrorism,” the US Embassy said. “The United States and Ethiopia have developed a long-standing partnership that includes military training exercises and a spectrum of activities to support peacekeeping and counterterrorism objectives.”

On 17 September, the United States donated 23 vehicles to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), including 15 Mack trucks and eight up-armoured Humvees. They were handed over by US military representatives to the KDF in Nairobi.

KDF Commander of the Western Command Major General Joseph Kivunzi received the vehicles.

This consignment is the latest package of US military assistance towards the KDF’s modernisation programme since it joined the fight against Al Shabaab in October 2011.

According to a report released by the US Congressional Research Service in January, Kenya has received $400 million in military equipment and counter-terrorism training support over the last 10 years.

The British Army has also donated equipment and continues to offer the KDF various assistance packages including bomb detection and disposal in addition to advanced counter-terror training.







In 2018, the US government gave the KDF 12 Bastion Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to improve border surveillance.