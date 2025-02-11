US approves $600 million upgrade of Egyptian fast missile craft

The US government has approved the modernisation of four of the Egyptian Navy’s fast missile craft in a deal worth an estimated $625 million.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the potential sale on 4 February. It said the Egyptian government requested Component Based Total Ship System, 21st Century (COMBATSS-21) combat management systems, air and surface surveillance radars; chaff decoy systems; electro-optical/infrared sensor systems; electronic warfare systems; navigation data distribution systems; communications intelligence systems; fire control radar systems; and 76 mm gun upgrades.

Lockheed Martin’s COMBATSS-21 combat management system is based on an open architecture framework that integrates sensors, weapons, and communication systems into a single, cohesive operational picture. It leverages the Aegis Common Source Library, a software backbone derived from the Aegis Combat System, which is widely used by the US Navy and allied forces.

The system synthesises inputs from radar, sonar, electro-optical sensors, and electronic warfare suites.

Egypt’s $1.1 billion fast missile craft project began in 2005, when plans were initiated by the US Department of Defence to help produce a naval vessel for the Government of Egypt. Four 63 metre Ambassador IV class vessels were built by VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, which received a production contract in September 2008.

The first vessel, ENS S Ezzat, was transferred to the Egyptian Navy in a ceremony in Florida in November 2013 while the second, ENS F Zerky, was handed over in December. Both were shipped to Egypt in late May 2014. The remaining two (ENS M Fahmy and ENS A Gad) arrived in 2015.

Each of the craft carry an OTO Melara 76 mm super rapid gun, eight Harpoon block II missiles, Mk 49 Rolling Airframe Missiles, Block 1B Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWSs) and two M60 machineguns.

Navigation, targeting and surveillance equipment includes Thales Naval Nederland Scout radar, MRR-3D ES radar for surface and air surveillance and dual-band fire control radar from DRS Radar Systems. Other equipment includes Thales Naval Nederlands Link ASN 150, LinkYE, Link 14, and Link 11 datalinks, identification, friend or foe (IFF) identification systems, Lockheed Martin’s lightweight shipboard electro-optical combat management system and the L-3 Communications Brashear fire control system. Thales supplies its Tacticos combat management system and Sting optronic director.

Countermeasures include Argon ST WBR-2000 electronics support measures/electronic countermeasures (ESM/ECM) suite and MK32 chaff/infrared launchers from BAE Systems.

Powered by three MTU diesels developing a total of 30 000 hp, the fast missile craft have a top speed of 41 knots and with a crew of 38 they can operate at sea for up to eight days. Aluminium is used for the superstructure to reduce the overall weight, maintenance and radar signature, while hulls are made of steel.

In February 2021, Egypt requested the sale of up to 168 Raytheon RIM‑116C Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) Block 2 tactical missiles from the United worth $197 million for its fast missile craft but it’s not clear if this sale ever went ahead.

Egypt’s fast missile craft are used to defend against armed surface and shipping threats in the coastal waterways of the Mediterranean Sea, Suez Canal and Red Sea.