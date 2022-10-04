Upcoming Op Mistral deployment undergoes UN validation

Readying for deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 10 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion worked hard, aiming to beat the 87% score allocated its predecessor by a United Nations (UN) pre-rotation validation team.

The four-strong team was at the De Brug mobilisation and demobilisation centre in the Free State to run the rule over soldiers from the Mafikeng unit.

Included in the UN checklist was a performance assessment conducted during a field training exercise (FTX) at the training area outside Bloemfontein. This allowed Vladimir Dimitrugor, Lieutenant Colonel Sanjay Jung Rayamajhi, Vivek Chauhan and Jyoti Rathee to see the infantrymen and women in action alongside their SA Army colleagues from Tactical Intelligence Unit III.

The UN team was met by Joint Mobilisation and Demobilisation Headquarters staff led by Director: Peace Support Operations, Brigadier General NE Singo along with Brigadier General Pamla Dlamini, Director: Force Preparation.

Validation results will be made available to the command structures needing them ahead of deployment.

Last year’s UN validation on 21 SAI earned the Doornkop, Johannesburg unit and unit II from Army Tactical Intelligence an 87% rating which 10 SAI aimed to better under the watchful eye of UN assessors.

Ahead of reporting to De Brug, 10 SAI completed extensive jungle warfare training at Entabeni in Limpopo as part of force preparation in Exercise Matha. This followed participation in the SA Army Exercise Phirima.







10 SAI will move to DRC later this month or in November.