‘Unsafe’ SANDF bases require urgent intervention – AfriForum

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has called on Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga to immediately address “critical vulnerabilities that are jeopardising national security,” including SA National Defence Force (SANDF) bases that are in a state of “severe deterioration.”

Issues such as theft, the non-compliance with security measures, trespassing and the complete decay of security infrastructure on bases are some of the matters that, according to AfriForum, must be thoroughly investigated, it said.

In a letter which AfriForum sent to the minister on 21 August, the organisation highlights a series of “alarming security failures” across SANDF bases, with a specific focus on the ongoing theft and security breaches at the Wallmansthal depot north of Pretoria – one of the defence force’s largest vehicle depots in the country. AfriForum also emphasised the critical need for improved security measures and called on the minister to take swift and decisive action.

In its letter, AfriForum drew attention to the “almost nightly incidents of theft” at the Wallmansthal depot, where individuals illegally enter the premises to steal vehicle parts and other items. Despite numerous reports from local community members to the military police, little has been done to curb these criminal activities, AfriForum stated.

In its letter, the organisation also highlighted the recent fire at the Wallmannsthal depot, which resulted in the destruction of several hundred vehicles. AfriForum called for immediate improvements in fire prevention measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, the letter pointed to the crumbling security fences, inadequate entrance control, and the overall lack of maintenance at SANDF bases, “which are making these terrains vulnerable to unauthorised access and criminal activities.”

AfriForum also emphasised the importance of proper training and equipment of security personnel at SANDF bases, noting that current measures are insufficient to protect critical military assets and personnel.

“The ongoing security breaches at SANDF bases, particularly at Wallmansthal, are unacceptable and pose a serious threat to our national security. Don’t forget that even firearms have been stolen from defence force bases. We are calling on the Minister of Defence to take immediate and effective action to solve these issues and to ensure that our military terrains are adequately protected,” said Jacques Broodryk, chief spokesperson for Community Safety at AfriForum.

AfriForum requested a detailed response from the minister, outlining the steps that will be taken to enhance security at SANDF bases and prevent further incidents. The organisation also requested a timeline for the implementation of these measures.