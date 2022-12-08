Unexpected arrival of Russian ship in Simon’s Town raises eyebrows

The arrival of a Russian cargo ship in Simon’s Town, the home port of the SA Navy (SAN) fleet, is believed to be a “ship in distress” event with no confirmation – as yet – from either the Navy or South African maritime authorities.

The vessel, Lady R, is an 18-year-old roll-on/roll-off container carrier with a carrying gross tonnage of 7 260. She sails under the flag of the Russian Federation with her home port listed as Astrakhan.

At least one South African media outlet has the Lady R as being sanctioned by the United States (US) Treasury Department since the war in Ukraine started earlier this year.

Former SAN officers told defenceWeb while it was unusual for a commercial vessel to use the naval harbour it was “accepted” for mechanical and other emergencies. She is riding high in the water indicating either no or a light cargo load and is reported to be en route to Tanzanian port city Dar es Salaam from Douala in Cameroon.

“Curiously, Lady R’s automatic identification system (AIS) — the tracking system capable of providing position, identification and other information about ships to other vessels and coastal authorities — was also offline. According to two ship monitoring services, the ship’s last-known position was recorded at 2:41pm SAST (South African standard time) on Monday, 5 December 2022, south of Agulhas,” Daily Maverick reported.







Kobus Marais, Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow defence and military veterans minister, told the online publication that the Lady R’s AIS was off is “concerning” adding his information is she was “a vessel in distress under escort to Simon’ s Town as the nearest port”.