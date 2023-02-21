Umzimvubu Regiment volunteers will be paid for service, PCMDV hears

The chaos of a mid-2021 Reserve Force regiment Operation Prosper call-up, including a second board of inquiry (BOI), resulted in 13 recommendations, including “corrective measures” against its officer commanding, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) was informed.

The issue of the Umzimvubu Regiment call-up previously featured as a PCDMV agenda item and was also the subject of at least one Parliamentary question for Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

The recommendation pertinent to regiment OC, named in the presentation to the PCDMV as Lieutenant Colonel RA Keeton, reads verbatim: “Reserve Force call-up meetings are taking place in the unit however, the OC Mzimvubu Regiment also called up members outside the agreement of the meeting which contravenes the call-up processes of Reserve Force members. Therefore, the Board recommends that corrective measures be taken against the OC Mzimvubu Regiment”. What the measures are is not specified in the presentation.

Another recommendation naming the OC is that, according to witnesses (presumably at the BOI), is he “personally” drew funds “sometimes” depositing it into “a personal account of a member”. This also drew a recommendation of “corrective measures” – again, not specified – against the officer.

The 19-page presentation to the PCDMV elaborates on various aspects of the call-up, dismissing the first BOI report and working from only the second.

Among the findings is a total “envisaged” cost of more than R28.5 million. This includes bus tickets (R233 000), military transport (R81 342), rations from commercialised messes (R4.2 million), administration and logistic “needs/requirements” (R54 498) and salaries for “enlistees” (R23 920 148.82).

These costs incurred by the SA Army, the presentation has it, are to “be recovered” from the Infantry Formation, one of nine formations and two brigades making up the landward force as per the SA Army website.

Apparently included but not specified in the presentation, are 400 mattresses obtained from SA Army Support Base Port Elizabeth – without following correct procedures – at a cost of R199 870.

Among 20 findings, excluding cost, are “enlistment and call-up processes were not followed by SA Army Infantry Formation, together with Umzimvubu Regiment” as well as the regiment “deviating” from an instruction pointing out “only SANDF (SA National Defence Force) members should be recruited for enlistment, but also enlisting members that were not part of the SANDF”.

“This deviation resulted in disadvantaging members from TBVC and non-statutory forces (NSFs), because their force numbers did not conform to be captured in the DoD (Department of Defence) system.”

On the plus side for those who volunteered, parliamentarians heard they should be paid for the duration of their time at Umzimvubu Regiment. Further, those “meeting the criteria be enlisted” in the Reserve Force.

In total 815 reported at Umzimvubu Regiment from 17 July 2021 in response to the Operation Prosper call-up following riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that year. The last group left on 23 September 2021. Enlistment and call-up processes were not followed by SA Army Infantry Formation together with Umzimvubu Regiment and only 200 volunteers were enlisted.





