UASA’s case against Denel postponed to September

Denel has some breathing room in its battle with trade union UASA, after the Labour Court in Johannesburg ruled the company will remain under the judicial supervision of the court until September while it complies with a court order to pay UASA employees.

UASA was back in court on 16 March in continued efforts to force Denel to pay its members outstanding salaries. Labour Court Judge Graham Moshoana ruled that Denel must remain under the judicial supervision of the court to ensure it complies in full with a court order dated 4 August 2020. In August that year, the Labour Court ordered Denel pay UASA members their May, June and July 2020 salaries.

“UASA is disappointed with the court’s view that, for the purpose of judicial supervision and direction, the matter be scheduled on a date after September 2022 as provided by the registrar. The parties are awaiting the allocated Court date,” the trade union said.

It urged Denel to produce a practical plan for the payment of the outstanding statutory payments for the period May to July 2020 by September 2022.

“Denel has been given ample time but failed to present to the court a tangible answer as to how they plan to pay the outstanding statutory payments. During this time, with Denel showing no sense of emergency, UASA members employed at the company have been living under tremendous financial strain. For the sake of these workers, UASA will continue the legal battle against Denel until the enterprise honours all its outstanding contractual obligations,” UASA spokesperson Abigal Moyo said.

In this current financial year Denel is getting R3 billion from the State to service government debt, while last month Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed that nearly R1 billion held in a medical fund is becoming available to Denel, which can use it to meet its various obligations such as paying tax.

UASA earlier this week said that Denel did not bother to disclose to the Labour Court that it was getting the R1 billion injection.

Denel, which owes staff R800 million and suppliers R900 million, is also in a legal battle with trade union Solidarity, which received a court order for Denel to pay its members R90 million in outstanding salaries. As Denel did not comply, warrants of execution were earlier this month submitted to the sheriff of the court following a Labour Court ruling.

Denel is technically insolvent and facing a litany of troubles, including an exodus of skilled staff, having its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange suspended and owing the South African Revenue Service more than half a billion rand.







The company narrowly avoiding liquidation after Saab Grintek Defence brought a liquidation application last year, which was settled out of court.