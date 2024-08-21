Tunisia looks to buy more Archangel boats from the US

The US State Department has approved a $110 million sale to Tunisia of additional 65 foot Archangel boats manufactured by Washington-based SAFE Boats International.

On 20 August the Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of this possible sale, stating that the Government of Tunisia had requested to buy additional non-MDE (Major Defence Equipment) 65 foot SAFE Archangel boats and additional non-MDE articles and services that will be added to a previously implemented case.

The original Foreign Military Sales case, valued at $49.3 million, included non-MDE 65 foot SAFE Archangel boats and non-MDE articles and services, consisting of commercial variant marine global positioning systems; navigation systems; communications equipment; training; and other related elements of logistical and programme support. The estimated total cost is $110 million.

Tunisia previously bought four 65 foot (20.3 metre) Archangel boats, delivered between 2015 and 2017, which are used for search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and other maritime-related operations to ensure security in the country and region.

The Archangel features dual 1 600 hp diesel engines, shock mitigating seating, and climate control. Each MTU 10V2000 engine drives a Hamilton HM521 water-jet with 340 kW impellers through a ZF 2060 transmission, enabling speeds in excess of 40 knots. Range can be up to 400 nautical miles.

The US said the latest proposed sale will better equip Tunisia to contribute to shared security objectives, promote regional stability, and build interoperability with the United States and Western partners.

The US Army noted that Tunisia still faces existential challenges because of lingering regional instability many years after the Arab Spring. “The volatility that defines the country’s borders – particularly with Libya to the east – has created a compelling need for enhanced border security, holistically comprising land, maritime and air components. The Tunisian government has chosen to leverage its security cooperation relationship with the United States effectively to strengthen naval capacity and counter the heightened threats the country faces.”

In 2009, the Tunisian government received $7 million in foreign military financing from the US for enhancement of maritime security, as well as $7.5 million to complement Tunisian foreign military financing through the Building Partnership Capacity programme. These two cases led to the delivery of 10 25-foot Response boats (nearly identical to the US Coast Guard’s Response Boat-Small) and five 44-foot Response boats (similar to the Coast Guard’s Response Boat-Medium), along with a robust package of spare parts, training and support.

The new vessels replaced the Tunisian National Navy’s ageing small boats (smaller than 65 feet), which up to that point had been used for patrolling, search and rescue and interdiction.

The first 15 Response boats were delivered in 2011 as the country was still adjusting to the new realities brought about by the Jasmine Revolution. One immediate result of the turmoil arising from the Arab Spring was a huge increase in the number of migrants taking to small vessels and attempting to cross the Mediterranean. This included Tunisian nationals looking for greater opportunity in Europe as well as other African nationals using Tunisia as a transit point. With the nearest Italian islands roughly 45 miles away, Tunisian coastal waters became a key transit zone for refugees willing to risk their lives to reach Europe. Many of the vessels used for this journey were not seaworthy, and the Tunisian navy’s workload dramatically increased as it attempted to rescue thousands of migrants from doomed crossing attempts.

After the success of the initial Foreign Military Sales cases in 2009, the United States increased foreign military investments in the Tunisian National Navy. Between 2010 and 2013, the Tunisian navy received 22 Response boats ranging in size from 25 to 44 feet, along with a large support package, the US Army said.

The Tunisian navy continued to expand over the years, and in 2015 commissioned its first domestically produced frigate, Al Istiqlal (Independence), the product of a public-private effort. The procurement was run by the Tunisian navy and the entire effort, from funding to design and construction, was carried out domestically. Seven of the 27 metre long patrol boats were built under the partnership between the government and local private shipbuilding company Societe de Construction Industrielle et Navale (SCIN).

The 80 ton vessels are 26.5 metres long and 5.8 metres wide. They are powered by two Rolls-Royce engines, each of which produces 3 200 horsepower, giving a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 600 nautical miles. Armament includes a 20 mm cannon and two machineguns. Accommodation is for a crew of 12 sailors. The vessels are fitted with a thermal imaging camera.

The Tunisian navy also received four Multi Service Offshore Patrol Vessels (MOPVs) ordered from Damen in 2016, with deliveries of the Syphax, Jugurtha, Hannon and Sophonisbe from 2018. The MSOPV 140s have a length of 72 metres, a beam of 12.7 metres and a draft of 3.75 metres. The vessels displace approximately 1 284 tonnes and are powered by two Caterpillar engines delivering a total of 7 060 kW, giving a top speed of 20 knots.

A decade ago, Italy supplied six P270TN patrol boats for the Tunisian Navy and six P350TNs for the National Guard, all of them built by Cantiere Naval Vittoria (CNV) in Adria.