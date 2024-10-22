TTPI bringing out the big guns – and their turrets

To The Point International, working closely with Vision24 Technologies, has developed several new turrets, including a novel seven-shot 40 mm grenade launcher turret.

To The Point International (TTPI) designs sights, fire control systems for armoured vehicles, small turrets, and remotely operated weapon systems. Subsystem design covers weapon mounts, weapon controls (cocking systems, remote triggers, gun drives and ammunition feed systems), sighting systems, and fire control systems (including ballistic algorithms).

Other products include slaved gunner sighting systems, stabilised commander sighting systems, fire control systems, thermal scopes for rifles and assault rifles, and video borescopes for hunting and sniper rifles. A new 90 mm borescope is among the borescope options being showcased by TTPI.

Last year TTPI completed development of its new Terminator turret. In production for an export customer, the Terminator is an open one-man turret in which the weapon is aimed, cocked and fired manually by the gunner. An automated electrical assist enables the gunner to track and engage moving targets without releasing his grip on the weapon. The turret structure, which includes six vision blocks and a large gun shield, provides the gunner with NATO STANAG Level 2 protection. A canopy with Level 2 protection can be added for protection from above. The 480 kg Terminator can accommodate 7.62 and 12.7 mm Eastern Bloc or NATO weapons as well as the 14.5 mm PKVT heavy machinegun or a 40 mm Mk19 automatic grenade launcher.

Another new design is a fully stabilised, remotely operated weapon system (ROWS) that can accommodate 250 12.7 mm ready rounds in an ammunition box below armour. This gives operators a significantly better supply of well protected ammunition before needing to reload. It offers full remote operation as well as quick reloading from under armour. A day camera and thermal imager provide 24/7 and all weather operation. The turret, excluding weapon and ammunition, weighs 380 kg.

TTPI’s new Gun Slinger is an open gun mount which is manually operated for rapid target engagement at short ranges – no external power is needed from the host vehicle. It can be fitted with Level 1 protection if required. High elevation angles enable short range anti-aircraft target engagement. The Gun Slinger can be integrated on any existing or new lightly armoured vehicle or commercially available double cab utility vehicle – it has been fitted to Armourmax’s TAC-6, for example, with a 12.7 mm Browning.

A turret like the Gun Slinger is, according to TTPI CEO Vernon Kroeger, unique in the South African market today and this is in line with his company’s aim to not compete with existing designs but produce unique, well priced systems that give the user good bang for their buck, filling gaps in the product ranges on the market.

TTPI’s novel seven-shot 40 mm turret is designed for self defence. Kroeger explained that it can ideally be used in conjunction with weapons like missiles that require a period of self defence while the missile is travelling to its target. The 40 mm barrel and reloads are arranged horizontally, making for a very flat profile, but the turret can also be mounted vertically on a gun mount. A sight and camera can be incorporated.

TTPI works closely with OTT, fitting its fire control system (FCS) to OTT’s Ratel Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) vehicle. TTPI offers fire control systems for the Ratel 90 mm and Ratel 20 mm turrets, and is exploring upgrading PT-76 amphibious light tank turrets with day/night fire control systems – one potential customer could order 50 upgraded vehicles.

Not one to stand still, Kroeger is working on another turret he hopes to complete by the end of the year. This will use a 30 mm DEFA or 23 mm Russian cannon that can be either manned or unmanned, and loadable from under armour. It will be completely armoured, as Kroeger believes this is the way the industry is heading in light of recent combat experience – bigger weapons in closed weapons stations.