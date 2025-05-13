Tower35 developing Stabilised Commander Sight

Having successfully developed a four-axis stabilised airborne electro-optical gimbal, Pretoria-based Tower35 is finalising a new Stabilised Commander Sight (SCS) for land vehicles.

According to Hendrik Pieterse, Configuration Manager at Tower35, the goal of the project was to develop a cost-effective, scalable two-axis land-based Stabilised Commander Sight for local and international markets, that can be integrated with the client’s own electro-optical sensors or be delivered as a complete system tailored to the client’s requirements.

The Commander’s Sight is stabilised for mobile observation, and has a range of up to 10 km during day operations and 5 km during night operation. It incorporates an optical zoom day sensor and cooled thermal imager as well as a laser rangefinder. The sight has a field of elevation of -30 to +60 degrees, a slew rate of 60 degrees/second, and a weight of 45 kg. The laser rangefinder has a range of 12 km. Geo-location and pointing comes as standard with either a static pitch and roll sensor or INS (inertial navigation system) for mobile applications.

Optional additions include an 80 mJ laser designator, and a short wave infrared sensor.

With the assistance of Aerospace Industry Support Initiative (AISI) funding, Tower35 was able to further develop the system and extensively test it – it was demonstrated at a private local exhibition for military attaches, and was featured along with a client’s product at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in September 2024. This year Tower35 aims to bring the sight to production ready status.

Tower35 was established in 2001, doing work for Hensoldt Optronics South Africa, and aerial photography. Over the years its capabilities expanded, including developing small electro-optical gimbals for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Visual Air Productions, aircraft harmonisation equipment for the Rooivalk attack helicopter, stabilised cameras, video processors etc.

One of Tower35’s key products is its SPA280 airborne electro-optical gimbal, development of which began nearly ten years ago for Paramount Advanced Technologies and Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST). The four-axis airborne gimbal is suitable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as intelligence, surveillance, targeting, and reconnaissance (ISTR). As it weighs less than 20 kg it is suitable for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and other lightweight aircraft applications.

The SPA280 includes colour and monochrome near infrared TV sensors, a cooled infrared camera, and laser rangefinder, giving day/night capability. The day camera has a detection range of nearly 15 km and recognition range of 8 km, while the thermal camera has a detection range of over 12 km and recognition range of 6 km. Laser rangefinder range is up to 12 km.

The SPA280 has been sold to a number of customers, and Tower35 has received work internationally from companies like Halcon – other clients include Denel, African Astronautics, Reutech Radar Systems, Wild Images, Paramount, and Hensoldt South Africa.

Tower35 products are both free of US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and German BAFA (Federal Office of Economics and Export Control) restrictions.