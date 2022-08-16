Thandi Modise visits Russia for Moscow Conference on International Security

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia to attend the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defence, General Sergei Shoigu.

The conference, which runs from 15 to 17 August, is being attended by ministers of defence from different countries as well as experts and key stakeholders. The conference’s objectives are to share practical ideas and explore solutions on matters of global security, said the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans.

Modise is set to address the conference on Tuesday and she is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Shoigu on the margins of the conference.

The defence ministry noted that South Africa and the Russian Federation enjoy cordial relations. Both countries have signed a number of military-related bilateral agreements, “which are yielding significant benefits for both countries.”

The conference will also be an opportunity for the Minister to engage with her counterparts on security issues in the context of ongoing global security challenges.

“As one of the key players on peace and security on the African continent, it is hoped that this conference will help expose South Africa to practical and innovative strategies to address defence and security challenges that confront Africa. South Africa stands ready to work with all peace-loving nations of the world, through relevant multilateral bodies, to contribute meaningfully towards lasting peace in the world,” said the Ministry on Monday.

Modise’s visit comes a week after South Africa hosted US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Pretoria. This coincided with the release of a 17-page US strategy document stressing the threats posed by China and Russia to US interests in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Russia views the region as a permissive environment for parastatals and private military companies, often fomenting instability for strategic and financial benefit. Russia uses its security and economic ties, as well as disinformation, to undercut Africans’ principled opposition to Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine and related human rights abuses,” the document stated.

During Blinken’s visit, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor reiterated South Africa’s call for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying “we are appalled by war” and “we abhor war because it brings untold suffering, which is something we experienced under apartheid.” Yet South Africa has faced criticism for taking a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine after it, along with 16 other African countries, abstained from the United Nations vote condemning Russia’s invasion.

Kobus Marais, Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister of Defence, said Thandi Modise’s trip shows extremely poor judgement.

“Her media release touting Russia as a “peace-loving” nation is extremely worrying as Russia has been embroiled in a war against Ukraine for the past six months after instigating an invasion. The ANC government is maintaining its blind spot when it comes to its war-mongering comrades, which does not bode well for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF),” Marais stated.

“If Minister Modise and her comrades in Cabinet are unable or unwilling to acknowledge the truth of Russia’s atrocities, they will never be able to address the reality of the serious concerns plaguing SANDF and the rest of the country. Instead of appeasing Russia, the Minister must pivot this wasted and fruitless expenditure into an opportunity to call for peace in Ukraine.”







Marais added that the Ukraine war has had far-reaching implications on the world’s economy, and has increased the massive financial burden of all South Africans. “Minister Modise must understand that ordinary South Africans are struggling and starving and emboldening Russia will only cause further havoc.”