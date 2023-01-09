Tanzania receives patrol boats donated by US

The United States has donated two patrol boats worth over $1 million to Tanzania, the latest of several recent donations to African navies.

The two boats were handed over to the Tanzanian Navy during a ceremony in Dar es Salaam on 16 December 2022. The US Embassy in Tanzania said the boats, worth $1.35 million, will strengthen the Navy’s ability to interdict illicit activities within the sovereign waters of Tanzania.

The donation included repair and maintenance equipment, towing vehicles, and a two-week training course. The boats appear to be manufactured by US company SAFE Boats. One is a 10.5 metre Interceptor model while the other is an 11.5 metre enclosed cabin command boat.

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Robert Raines said the donation was a continuation of the United States’ longstanding partnership with the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) in the security arena, which includes ongoing support to help develop both Tanzania’s military and drug enforcement forces.

“The United States continues to stand with Tanzania in its efforts to combat maritime threats, and I am certain these new boats will strengthen Tanzania’s ability to secure its maritime territory,” he said.

The boat donation to Tanzania came days before the US Navy’s expeditionary sea base vessel USS Hershel “Woody” Williams made a stop in Tanzania and spent Christmas there. The US Navy said the vessel arrived in Dar es Salaam on 22 December.

The visit marked the second time Hershel “Woody” Williams made a stop in Tanzania in 2022. The ship’s last visit was in August and was the first visit by a US Navy ship to Tanzania in more than a decade.

“The US and Tanzania have forged a partnership spanning more than 60 years with a foundation based on security, safety, and freedom of navigation, as these waters are critical for Africa’s security and prosperity. Port visits like this demonstrate the US’ steadfast commitment to African partners in their pursuit of safety and security cooperation,” the US Navy said.

Another recent example of defence cooperation was in November 2022 when US special forces conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) exercise with Tanzanian special forces.

The boat donation to Tanzania came shortly after a similar donation to Mozambique. On 7 December, as part of ongoing security cooperation between the United States and Mozambique, the US Government provided a 10 meter coastal patrol boat to the Mozambican Navy.

In addition to the boat, Mozambican Navy officials will participate in training offered by SAFE Boats, the US Navy said. The high-speed boat is valued at $700 000 and is used for interdictions and maritime boarding operations.







“This donation is part of a broader set of security assistance programmes designed to enhance the resiliency of the Mozambican Navy in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crime throughout Mozambique. These programmes include International Military Education and Training (IMET), three Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) programmes, a Maritime Maintenance and Logistics Advisor programme, and equipment donations designed to improve, maintain, and support the Navy in the execution of its defence strategy,” the US Embassy said of the Mozambican handover.