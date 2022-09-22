SVI unveils six-wheeled Max 3

SVI Engineering has unveiled a new addition to its growing range of armour-protected vehicles, the MAX 3 six-wheel vehicle.

Displayed for the first time at AAD 2022 at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof this week, the MAX 3 six-wheeler is based on Toyota’s proven Land Cruiser 79 chassis, as with the 4×4 MAX 3. Both are powered by a 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel powertrain.

The six-wheel concept unveiled at AAD 2022 is based on the MAX 3 double cab body style, with the new axle configuration also available on the company’s MAX 3 single cab and MAX 3 troopy armoured personnel carrier.

The addition of a third axle means MAX 3’s Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) can be safely increased to 5 500 kg, opening the door to military and security applications, including the fitment of various weapon systems, cargo carrying options and even field ambulance concepts. Although the drivetrain is standard, the MAX 3 gains wheels and tyres with an improved load rating as well as upgraded suspension and an additional rear anti-roll bar.

To keep cost and complexity of the system in check, the additional axle is non-driven. “Even so, the already impressive go-anywhere ability of the standard vehicle is enhanced as the extra axle provides increased flotation over soft surfaces. The proven, highly capable powertrain remains untouched, simplifying servicing requirements and sourcing of spare mechanical parts,” SVI said.

The six-wheel modification includes a track width correction to align the track of the rear wheels with that of the front (a Land Cruiser 79 anomaly) as well as an upgrade to disc brakes on the twoback axles (in addition to the standard items at the front) to improve the stopping performance at full GVM.

Counter-drone solution

The six-wheeler version of the MAX 3 double cab at AAD 2022 is fitted with a counter-drone solution offered by SVI and manufactured by Reutech. This employs radar to locate, identify and track hostile incoming drones. Information is relayed to the battle management system (BMS) connected to an automated grenade launcher (AGL). The BMS determines trajectory and distance to the drone, intercepting and disabling the pilotless device via close-proximity grenade explosions. The vehicle at AAD also has an off-road motorcycle for personnel to speedy retrieval of evidence from downed drones.

SVI explained the conversion process to create a MAX 3 entails removing the soft-skin body of the donor Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with a hull designed in-house and manufactured from armoured steel plate. The construction of the multi-role vehicle provides a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel grenades. The vehicle is furthermore upgradeable to BR7.

SVI has a prominent display at AAD 2022, and Benny Jiyane, Chairman of SVI Engineering, said the sheer size of the company’s stand at this year’s show is indicative of how SVI has grown – locally and internationally – over the past few years.







“SVI has long been the leading the way in South Africa when it comes to providing class-leading armouring solutions to the civilian, security and military industries. We’ve ramped up operations significantly over the past few years and our massive stand at AAD2022 – the largest defence and aviation exhibition in Africa – is a showcase of how far we’ve come and where we’re going.”