SVI ‘unleashes’ new SWAT vehicle

Being displayed for the first time at the 2024 Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition is SVI Engineering’s new MAX SWAT armoured vehicle, able to carry 12 crew and provide protection against assault rifles and other threats.

SVI is using the 12th edition of AAD, being held at Air Force Base Waterkloof from 18 to 22 September, to ‘unleash’ the latest addition to its range of bullet-resistant vehicles, a sibling to the company’s popular MAX 3 range of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and the MAX 9 military vehicle.

“From the outset of our rigorous design and engineering process, we knew a high level of adaptability was key for the SVI MAX SWAT – and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved. This new APC’s versatility means it’s well suited to various sectors, from police and correctional services to private security and indeed military. Therefore, AAD 2024 was the perfect place for us to reveal it,” said Jaco de Kock, CEO of SVI.

The new SVI MAX SWAT has been designed for a wide range of roles, including border patrol, public-order maintenance, command & control, and tactical surveillance, as well as special weapons & tactics (SWAT) and mobile assault & reconnaissance system (MARS) operations.

Providing a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles, including AK47, R1 and R5), the MAX SWAT employs a custom-fabricated armoured monocoque hull (bolted to a ladder-frame chassis) and armoured glass windows, with the latter strategically positioned to maximise situational awareness. The substantial side doors, meanwhile, allow for rapid ingress and egress, providing a distinct tactical advantage during high-risk operations, SVI said.

The 12-seater MAX SWAT can carry a payload of more than 2 tonnes. It can be fitted with an optional auxiliary power unit (APU) capable of independently running the air-conditioning system as well as any specialised systems (such as ground radars and long-range cameras) that the client may wish to include. These can be accommodated in two cargo bay areas at the rear corners of the vehicle. At AAD 2024, one bay is fitted with a Honda generator, and another a Hensoldt South Africa Bushbaby 100 optronic mast.

“Since reliability and ease of maintenance are particularly crucial factors for vehicles tasked with transporting personnel and equipment in high-risk areas, SVI opted to use a well-proven powertrain from Japanese automotive giant Isuzu. As such, the MAX SWAT employs the 7.8-litre, inline-six turbodiesel engine (6HK1-TCN) familiar from Isuzu’s range of medium-duty trucks,” the company said.

Generating peak outputs of 176 kW and 706 Nm, this six-cylinder motor drives all four wheels as standard. SVI upgraded the drivetrain to include a six-speed Allison 2500 Series automatic transmission in place of the otherwise-standard manual gearbox.

“The use of this field-proven Isuzu 4×4 powertrain, along with tough Isuzu axles and suspension components, plus various commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, serves to not only ensure reliability and simplify maintenance but also to boost operational efficiency and thus reduce total lifecycle costs. In fact, routine servicing can be performed at any Isuzu dealership across South Africa or in neighbouring African countries,” SVI said.

The SVI MAX SWAT has a build time of three months and is priced from R4.4 million. It comes standard with SVI’s innovative anti-riot scraper – which looks like a regular bumper until it is deployed – as well as anti-riot screen guards. In addition to the APU, available options include heavy-duty runflat rings, shot-detection and -location systems, medical equipment, and mast-mounted camera.