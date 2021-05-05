Special Forces recruitment drive kicks off this month

The South African Special Forces will be recruiting new members this month, with a recruitment drive covering most of the country.

Only Regular and Reserve Force (including MSDS) members are allowed to apply (and not the general public), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said. Other requirements include being between 18 and 26 years of age; having no criminal record; a medical classification of G1K1 Green; and not being area bound. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates must present a 72 hours negative COVID-19 test result.

The recruitment drive will kick off on 10 May at the School of Engineering in the Free State and at Bulembu in the Eastern Cape. This will be followed by 44 Parachute Regiment in the Free State, 6 SA Infantry Battalion in the Eastern Cape and ASB Eastern Cape on 11 May. 14 May will see recruitment taking place at the Durban Regiment in KwaZulu-Natal. On 17 May recruitment will take place at the Infantry School in the Western Cape and ADA School in Ermelo.

The other dates/venues are as follows:

19 May: ASB Western Cape and 4 SAI Battalion Mpumalanga;24 May: School of Intelligence in the North West and 3 SAI Battalion in the Northern Cape; 25 May: School of Artillery in the North West and 10 AA Regiment in the Northern Cape; 27 May: ASB Limpopo and ASB Garrison in Gauteng; 28 May: 5 Special Forces Regiment in Limpopo and ASB Garrison in Gauteng.

The SANDF said it is looking for recruits able to spend extensive periods away from home, and with great mental and physical strength as well as willpower and patriotism for the Republic of South Africa.







For enquiries, contact Lieutenant Colonel KS Zulu on 012 674 5608 or Corporal KW Bohlolo on 012 674 5684.