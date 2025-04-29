South African Navy commissions second MMIPV and names third as SAS Adam Kok III

The South African Navy has officially named its third and final Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel (MMIPV), SAS Adam Kok III, in a ceremony at Naval Base Durban, and commissioned its second MMIPV, SAS King Shaka Zulu.

In October 2023, the SAS King Shaka Zulu (P1572) was officially named in Durban before being handed over to the Navy that November. The vessel was formally commissioned at Naval Base Durban on 24 April.

For the official naming of SAS Adam Kok III (P1573) on Friday 25 April, the ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, Deputy Ministers, Major General (Ret) Bantubonke Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo, the Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, the Chief of the SA Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, Chief of the SA Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, and members of the Military Command Council.

Lobese said the naming of the SAS Adam Kok III “is a significant reinforcement of our capability to protect South Africa’s maritime interests and make a contribution to regional security”.

“South Africa’s waters are vast and rich, but they are also vulnerable. Illegal fishing, smuggling, and other maritime threats pose significant challenges to our nation’s security and prosperity. This ship, with its advanced capabilities, stands as a guardian of our maritime heritage, ensuring that our waters remain secure for generations to come.”

The SAS Adam Kok III is accompanied by her sister ships – SAS King Sekhukhune I, commissioned in 2022, and SAS King Shaka Zulu, delivered in 2023 – as the first of a three-ship set of locally-built vessels intended to perform coastal patrols, protect the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and deter piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing operations.

“They will provide us with greater flexibility, greater reach, and improved situational awareness, enabling us to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of threats,” Lobese said.

He also condemned the problem of “sea blindness” – a term used to describe the insensitivity of policy and decision-makers to maritime matters. “These vessels remind us that the sea remains a matter of national interest,” he stated.

Given South Africa’s sea border length of 3 934 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone measuring over 2 million square km, South Africa is by nature a maritime nation. Its economy flows through its ports – Durban in itself handles well over 80 million tonnes of cargo annually.

“Just look at the economic cost if sea mines were to be sown in our harbours,” said Lobese in warning. “The SA Navy must be equipped to counteract this threat.” The SAS Adam Kok III will form an important part of ensuring that these sea arteries are secure.

However, Lobese believes that additional vessels are needed. “Our blue force authorisation necessitates 15 platforms in this class. With three, we will never have more than one operational at a time – while the other two are exercising or in refit.”

“As the South African Navy, we pray for the economic recovery of our country so that the government will be able to provide the urgently needed resources for us to be able to continue with the project,” Lobese said.

Economic and industrial impact

Aside from security, the presence of the SAS Adam Kok III also has economic significance. Lobese highlighted that the investment in the Navy drives innovation, supports local industry, and helps retain core skills in South Africa’s defence sector.

“We need to keep this sector alive and keep the skills we develop from getting stolen or being lost to the bigger economies.”

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) were also suggested as one of the principal channels for future naval investment.

“We invite the defence industry to work with us. If we are to remain a credible maritime force, we must be innovative in our thinking regarding funding and platform development,” Lobese said.

The MMIPVs were built in Cape Town by Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) under Project Biro, aimed at replacing the ageing Warrior-class patrol boats. Lobese expressed his thanks to all who participated, including subcontractors, project teams, the Naval Acquisition Directorate, Armscor, and the Defence Materiel Division.

“This project was delivered on time, to budget, and to specification – a testament that says a lot about the dedication and ability of all those involved,” said Lobese.

Honouring a cultural icon

The SAS Adam Kok III is named after Adam Kok III, who was born in 1811 and became leader of the Griqua people at Philippolis in 1835 following the death of his father, Adam Kok II. With the encouragement of the British he led his people on a two year trek across the Orange Free State and southern Lesotho to an area south of Natal known as Nomansland, where the Griqua people settled. This subsequently became known as East Griqualand and the town and capital they founded is named Kokstad in his honour. Kaptein Adam Kok III died from a wagon accident near Umzimkulu on 30 December 1875. East Griqualand is today a part of KwaZulu-Natal.

“By naming this ship after Adam Kok III, we honour our past in preparation for our future,” said Lobese. “This double commitment is a reflection of the evolving identity of the Navy.”

A call for continued support

Lobese restated the Navy’s pledge to defend national interests at the conclusion of the naming ceremony but stressed that the Navy needed more investment. He painted a vivid picture of how much maritime action was being watched by the Navy – such as the fact that over 1 400 ships were being tracked in South African waters the day before.

“Our country is losing in the region of R6 billion annually due to Illegal, Unregulated, Unreported (IUU) fishing. Unmonitored vessels in our seas pose a risk to the republic. At any given time we have just over 600 vessels in our territorial waters which some are involved with human trafficking, some with illegal fishing, some stealing our minerals, some polluting our beautiful seas and beaches,” Lobese said.

“The approved R3.42 billion for the acquisition of these vessels is actually a drop in the ocean compared to the aforementioned R6 billion loss per annum to our economy due to illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing.”

“Let us be clear – this is not the end, but the beginning,” he stated. “We celebrate today, but we must also look forward. Our nation’s economic security is conditioned on our capacity to control and defend our seas.”

He concluded with an appeal to government stakeholders to justify future acquisitions, in view of the Navy’s irreplaceable role in trade facilitation, protection of the environment, and defence of the nation.

“Let us note the moment, and then let us return to work. For the future of South Africa lies on the water – and we are her frontline of defence.”

Speaking at Friday’s ceremony, Maphwanya said the SAS Adam Kok III is not just a Navy asset but an economic security platform. “It provides a tangible capability for resource protection, safeguarding our exclusive economic zone, patrolling against poachers, and ensuring that South Africa retains control over its maritime wealth.”

Maphwanya said the vessel is integral to Operation Corona, the national border safeguarding operation. “While much of Operation Corona is associated with land borders, we must expand public awareness of the maritime component of this operation. South Africa’s coastal borders are vulnerable entry points for illegal immigrants, traffickers, and syndicates exploiting gaps in maritime enforcement. The MMIPV III brings speed, endurance, and cutting-edge surveillance systems to bear in these coastal zones. Its radar and electro-optical systems, paired with fast deployable boats, enable interception and boarding of suspicious vessels within minutes. Its communications suite allows seamless coordination with SAPS, SARS Customs, DFFE inspectors, and international partners where needed.”

Maphwanya said this inter-agency security in action is Operation Corona on water—protecting not only South Africa’s sovereignty, but also the safety of coastal communities, the integrity of South Africa’s ports, and the rule of law within the country’s maritime domain.

“Beyond our borders, the MMIPV III has a vital role to play in regional maritime security. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is increasingly recognising the ocean as a shared resource and a shared responsibility. As South Africa, we have a leadership obligation to contribute naval assets to regional missions: To support peacekeeping deployments in fragile coastal states; to participate in joint patrols and naval exercises with our SADC counterparts; to share maritime domain awareness intelligence and promote interoperability.”

Maphwanya said the MMIPV series is ideal for littoral security missions, anti-piracy operations, and humanitarian response, especially in SADC priority areas like the Mozambique Channel and the west coast.

Stan Patrol 6211 design

The MMIPVs are based on the Damen Stan Patrol 6211 design adapted to South African requirements. The 6211 indicates a hull length of 62 metres and a beam of 11 metres. Key features of the design include a Sea Axe hull form for superior seakeeping, reduced slamming, and better fuel economy, and modular mission spaces allowing adaptation for a range of roles, from patrol and interdiction to environmental protection and humanitarian assistance.

Although lightly armed compared to larger combatants, the MMIPVs are well-suited for constabulary duties. Their weaponry includes one 20 mm Rheinmetall Denel GI-2 automatic cannon (remotely operated on the bow), two 12.7 mm heavy machine guns (manually operated, typically mounted port and starboard amidships), and provision for small arms and boarding party equipment.

The MMIPVs have a maximum speed of 26 knots, a range of approximately 4 000 nautical miles at 12 knots, and endurance of up to 14 days at sea without resupply. Core crew complement is around 40 personnel, but the vessels can embark additional boarding teams or specialists.

The vessels are fitted with a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) launch and recovery system from a stern slipway, enabling rapid boarding operations at sea. While not fitted with a hangar, a flight deck can accommodate medium helicopters for short-term operations (typically for vertical replenishment or emergency use).