Sonto Kudjoe departs as Secretary for Defence

Gladys Sonto Kudjoe has resigned from her position as Secretary for Defence after a little over two years on the job. She has been replaced by an acting secretary.

Cornelius Monama, Spokesperson for the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans’ Office, confirmed to defenceWeb that she had resigned with immediate effect in December, citing “health reasons”.

Kudjoe has been temporarily replaced by Thobekile Gamede, Chief Director of Policy and Planning at the Department of Defence.

Monama told defenceWeb that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise has already set the process in motion for a permanent replacement.

Kudjoe was appointed with effect from 1 August 2020, taking over from Dr Sam Gulube following his retirement.

Kudjoe’s first year in office was marked by ‘serious and disturbing allegations’ that she was involved in theft/corruption.

In August 2021, the Sunday Times reported that Kudjoe was under investigation by the Hawks for alleged theft and/or corruption to the tune of R112 million in temporary advances. The publication said Kudjoe, who served as the director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA), and a handful of people who worked in her office, created what appears to have been phantom operations that required large sums of cash.

Hawks investigation unit spokesperson Katlego Mogale told Eyewitness News that, “the directorate for priority crime investigation can confirm that a case was registered at Lyttleton SAPS and transferred to the national serious corruption investigation for further probe.”

At the time, the Department of Defence said law enforcement authorities would be given space to do their work and the Department would take an informed decision at the appropriate time.

The Sunday Times further reported that Kudjoe’s security clearance for her job as secretary for defence was turned down because of the criminal case against her.

Kudjoe served as Director General of the State Security Agency between August 2013 to August 2016, making her the first female Director General at the helm of the SSA. She resigned in 2016 due to what The Citizen reported was a ‘tense’ relationship with then state security minister David Mahlobo. Her predecessor Jeff Maqetuka resigned in 2013 after four years on the job.







Kudjoe then joined the newly established Paramount South Africa division in 2018 and was with the company for a brief spell.