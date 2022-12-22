Soldiers “scaling up” Eskom security welcomed as questions remain

“Scaling up security” at certain Eskom power stations by deploying soldiers is a welcome move according to Sahlulele Luzipo who chairs Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy (PCMRE).

Weekend reports had it soldiers, said to number “about 10”, would be deployed at the embattled utility’s Camden, Grootvlei, Majuba and Tutuka power stations. As of today (Thursday, 22 December) there is no official word from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) on the deployment, number of soldiers involved, its length and what exactly the soldiers’ duties will be. This, despite Brigadier General Andries Mahapa being reported as saying this was going to happen on Sunday (17 December) in the wake of the deployment made public Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya. He was reported as responding to a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Thandi Modise’s defence ministry for soldiers to be on site at “certain” power stations.

A Parliamentary Communication Services statement has Luzipo saying the deployment of “a minimum of 10 soldiers” at each of the named power stations follows successful multi-disciplinary law enforcement actions, including a coal yard raid where arrests were made and trucks and documents confiscated.

The statement further has him saying “deployment of the army alone is not a sustainable solution” and calling for “technological mechanisms to detect early signs of criminality and sabotage”.

Respected defence analyst Helmoed Heitman is of the opinion putting a small number of soldiers at power stations will go near stopping theft and sabotage.

Johannesburg daily The Citizen quotes has him saying “without extra ‘muscle; from Eskom security staff, what the soldiers can do is physical security and a somewhat limited boost to security [at the four named power stations]”.

He maintains the numbers quoted are nowhere near enough to provide proper perimeter control.

“Ten soldiers aren’t going to achieve a lot and they can’t do much about sabotage by people at the plant, because they will be, like you or me, inside the plant. We don’t know what’s going on there. It’s more gesture than anything else at this stage.

“If you want real security per power station, a company [of soldiers] with at least 40 per station and there are plenty of power stations,” Heitman is reported as saying.







With the power stations identified and all in Mpumalanga it would make sense for the landward force deployment in terms of Operation Prosper to come from the province. Mpumalanga’s Middelburg is home to 4 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion and the Reserve Force unit General Botha Regiment has Barberton as regiment headquarters. As stated earlier, no indication of the who’s, what’s and why’s of the deployment has yet come from the national defence force.