Soldiers guard Eskom power stations

Just on a month after Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise indicated soldiers could be deployed to protect power and rail infrastructure it’s a fait accompli.

She told high level guests at the November Exercise Vuk’uhlome at the SA Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Northern Cape destruction theft and sabotage of electricity and rail infrastructure is a threat to South Africa and its economy and this may see the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed to safeguard it.

Weekend media reports have South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya confirming a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the defence ministry for soldiers to be on site at Eskom power stations.

While there was, at the time of publishing, no official confirmation from the Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) regarding the deployment, reports have it soldiers are already at Eskom’s Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations – all in Mpumalanga.

News24 has it that Eskom confirmed the military deployment in a Saturday message sent adding there were deployments at four sites. The digital news platform quotes Magwenya as saying a minimum of 10 soldiers would be deployed at each power station during the initial phase.





