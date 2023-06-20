Silent Sentinel to provide threat detection systems to Egypt

Threat detection specialist Silent Sentinel has been awarded a contract to deliver multiple threat detection systems to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Egypt who oversee the terms of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

Silent Sentinel announced the order in May, stating that the equipment will be used to monitor activity in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba by detecting, tracking and classifying targets and potential threats by using video analytics in a radar-denied environment.

“Once delivered, these systems will allow the MFO, an international peacekeeping force, to passively monitor the area and provide security to key assets and national infrastructure in the region,” the company said.

“This new order with Egypt is yet another step in the global footprint expansion of Silent Sentinel,” said Ryan Workman, Sales Director at Silent Sentinel. “The platforms we will be delivering to the MFO will be vital assets to the force, providing vital security and aiding in the monitoring of key infrastructure”.

Silent Sentinel has done other work in Africa – for example, in February 2022 it announced contracts to supply its Jaegar Ranger 225 long-range thermal imaging cameras and Aeron Scout cameras to two major North African airports as part of security upgrades.

In May 2021 the company announced that it had supplied its Jaeger Ranger 225 and Jaeger Searcher 700 thermal cameras to an East African government as part of that country’s acquisition of Israeli SKYLOCK counter-drone systems. The Jaeger Ranger is a component of SKYLOCK’s counter-UAV portfolio, which also includes radars, jammers and radio frequency detectors.