Seventy SANDF officers on 2022 Joint Senior Command and Staff Programme

The Joint Senior Command and Staff Programme (JSCSP) for 2022 is up and running after being declared open for learning by Vice Admiral Asiel Kubu, Chief Director: Human Resources in the Department of Defence (DoD).

The 70-strong class of 2022 are based at the SA National War College (SANWC) on the northern side of the Pretoria CBD where they will be instructed in and given insight on the operational level of war with an overlap to the military-strategic level, reports TS Zwane from Human Resource Corporate Communication.

Command, staff and analytical skills are major components of the JSCSP and will be enhanced during the year by an improved understanding of single service/joint doctrine and integrated inter-agency military operations to plan and win wars.

Kubu urged those enrolled for the programme to keep an open mind as the focus is on a first class educational experience.

“If we cannot see the bigger picture we fail dismally. I urge all of you to see the bigger picture so all of us can succeed. Remember what you are here to do. Forget about other issues in the media and what you hear out there. Remember your mission of being here,” he said.

He told the officers on course in the next 44 weeks they will experience personal growth traversing prescribed outcomes, which fashions commanders and staff officers to function at the operational level of war to plan and win future wars.

Kubu and SANWC Commandant, Brigadier General N Dlamini, emphasised students selected for the JSCSP are privileged and student officers must realise they are honoured to be part of the programme.

“The programme is aligned with internationally accepted norms regarding joint and multinational training at operational level. The principles will be tested to the full during the combined Joint African Exercise (CJAX), Exercise Uhuru, as part of the programme, something to look forward to,” Kubu told the class of 2022.

Kubu told all SANWC directing staff the 70 professional officers were now in their capable hands. He urged staff to sharpen and refine skills and empower them to employ military resources effectively and efficiently.





