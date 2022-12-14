Seven years jail for Kruger rangers guilty of poaching-related actions

More than three years after two Kruger National Park field rangers were nabbed with an unlicensed firearm and “other poaching-related items”, the wheel turned full circle this month as each was sentenced to an effective seven years behind bars.

The “wheel” went through labour issues when the pair – identified as Hendric Eccelence Silinda and Achieve Musa Mlambo by SANParks – were dismissed soon after their arrest in February 2019. This was followed by reinstatement “due to procedural issues” with them then employed as general workers until the trial was finalised.

The Skukuza Regional Court found them guilty of possession of an unlicensed firearm (for which they were sentenced to five years jail), possession of prohibited firearm (six years), possession of unlicensed ammunition (two years) and possession of a dangerous weapon (a year). The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning each will serve seven years.

Latest statistics from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment (DFFE) – released in August – show 69 people were arrested in the first half of the year in connection with rhino poaching and rhino horn trafficking. Thirteen of them are alleged poachers arrested in Kruger National Park.







Kruger acting managing executive Danny Govender expressed satisfaction with the sentences handed down, saying it indicated the criminal courts are “working well”. On the lengthy time between arrest and conviction, he noted “the road was long” – but warned all Kruger employees the outcome showed there was “zero tolerance for corruption” in South Africa’s premier game reserve.