Seven more Swiftships coastal patrol craft for Egypt

The Egyptian Navy will be getting another seven patrol craft from Swiftships as it continues to order dozens of US-built and co-produced vessels from the company.

Louisiana-based Swiftships said in March that it had received an order for another seven of its 28 metre coastal patrol craft (CPC), adding to an existing order for six that was contracted in 2022. This brings the total current order to 23 boats, including those currently under construction.

In March 2022, Swiftships was awarded a new 28 metre CPC contact to supply ten kits as a modification to its original Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) contract. These ten vessels will be co-produced in Egypt at the Egyptian Navy’s Alexandria Shipyard and the Egyptian Ship Repair and Building Company (ESRBC). In addition, six additional 28 metre CPCs were awarded under a $22 million 2022 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.

Swiftships said it will supply a complete Kit of Material (KoM), including Zodiac Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBS), Forward-Looking Infrared Systems (FLIRs), personal computer packages, and associated engineering technical data package (TDP).

The 28 metre CPCs reach a top speed of 22-25 knots with a range of 900 nautical miles. They are powered by two CAT diesel engines and equipped with 12.7 mm machine guns.

Through a combination of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) contracts, Swiftships will have co-produced 42 of the 28 metre CPCs for the Egyptian Navy by the end of 2027.

“These three new contracts signed in 2022 and 2023 add 23 craft to the Egyptian Navy’s total requirement of 50 CPCs by the end of 2027. In addition, Egypt and Swiftships have started co-marketing the 28 metre CPC to North African allied partners of the US,” Swiftships said.

Egypt is a large user of Swiftships products. The company’s relationship with the Egyptian Navy began in the early 1990s, when it delivered two 54 metre Missile Retrievers and eight 28 metre Coastal Patrol Craft under a Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) contract. In 2006, Swiftships further delivered six 26 metre Fast Patrol Craft and in 2009, Swiftships delivered two 28 metre Coastal Patrol Craft and co-produced four kits, which were built in Egypt under Swiftships’ guidance.

Other sales included an order for four 28 metre long Coastal Patrol craft vessel kits in June 2016 – these were for local assembly in Alexandria. In May 2016, Swiftships was awarded a Direct Commercial Contract (DCC) for the construction of six additional 28 metre Coastal Patrol Craft to be co-produced in Egypt under Swiftships’ Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

Swiftships said it has been discussing with the Egyptian Armaments Authority (EAA) the possibility of co-producing 35-metre aluminium Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) in Alexandria. These all-aluminium vessels have a range of 1 000 nautical miles, a normal speed of 30 knots and a complement of 12. Armament options include a 30 mm MSI Defense Systems or Oto Melara gun, two 12.7 mm machineguns and two 7.62 mm machineguns.

Egypt’s Coast Guard operates a smaller coastal patrol type, the Swift Protector. Swiftships describes these six boats as “the baby sisters of the 35 metre design,” as they were designed later than their larger brethren. The 26 metre Egyptian craft use waterjets that give them a top speed of 40 knots.

Specializing in the construction of small to medium-sized watercraft built of steel, aluminium, and fibreglass, Swiftships offers turn-key solutions to all branches of the US military and 52 foreign countries. Over the last 70 years, Swiftships has built more than 600 hulls.