Senior SANDF appointments and promotions announced

Four major generals have been added to the senior ranks of the SA Air Force (SAAF) and SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), including a new deputy chief for the airborne service.

Those now carrying two stars are Mayenzeke Matanda, Mongezi Kweta and Patrick Sehlare in the airborne service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) with Nsizwa Skosana receiving his second star from Surgeon General, Lieutenant General Peter Maphaha, yesterday (Wednesday, 1 February).

Kweta is appointed Chief Director Corporate Communications to fill a vacant post, while Matanda is now Deputy Chief Air Force, replacing Major General Mzayifani Innocent Buthelezi, placed as Deputy Chief Joint Operations. Sehlare is Chief Director Force Development and Support in place of Major General Setete Daniel Malakoane who is moved to logistics as Deputy Chief.

After the promotion confirmation in the Sir Pierre van Ryneveld Hall at SAAF headquarters, also yesterday, SAAF Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo wished the new two-stars well. OC SAAF Headquarters Unit, Colonel Mashadi Tswidi, is reported by Captain Tebogo August as saying the promotions are deserved and testament to hard work and dedication.

“Your leadership and bravery will continue to inspire others and make a positive impact on those around you. Keep up the great work and best of luck with your added responsibilities. Salute to you for your earnest bravery and fighting spirit for the country and its citizens,” the Ad Astra journalist reported Mbambo telling the trio.

On the eastern side of Pretoria to SAAF headquarters in the west at SAMHS Erasmuskloof headquarters Maphaha added a second star to the rank insignia of Skosana, the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) Thaba Tshwane’s 1 Military Hospital. He is redeployed as Chief Director Military Health Force Support in SAMHS “upper echelon” according to SAMHS Corporate Communication.

A number of senior appointments came into effect on 1 February following a SANDF Chief Annual Succession Planning Seminar in December. They include Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu, now Deputy Chief Army to fill a vacant post. Major General Patrick Dube is Chief Director Force Preparation in place of Dyakopu.

Brigadier General HD Mashego is the new General Officer Commanding SA Army Infantry Formation, promoted to Major General, replacing Dube.

Also in the SA Army, Major General Thithuwi Edward Mulaudzi is the new General Officer Commanding SA Army Support Formation, replacing Major General Mzikayise Joseph Tyhalisi who is now Chief Director Operations Development.

In the SAAF, Major General Elma De Villiers is now Chief Director Policy and Planning, filling a vacant post. Brigadier General Lance Mathebula will be Chief Director Force Preparation after promotion to Major General in March, replacing Major General Mbukeli Songqushwa who retires on 28 February.







In the SA Navy, Rear Admiral Bubele Mhlana is now Deputy Chief Navy, filling a vacant post.