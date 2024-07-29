Senegal takes delivery of two landing craft from Israel

Israel Shipyards has delivered two 24 metre long landing craft (LCM) to Senegal after signing a contract for the vessels two years ago.

On 25 July, Israel Shipyards said it was excited to announce that the two LCMs had successfully arrived at their destination. The Yoff and Fadioth were shown moored at their new home, and flying the Senegalese flag.

“This marks another significant achievement for Israel Shipyards Ltd, showcasing our dedication to delivering advanced maritime solutions. The next phase involves the Training part of our Transfer of Technology (TOT) programme, where Israel Shipyards’ team will work closely with the customer team to ensure seamless operation and ongoing support,” the shipyard said.

The vessels were launched in February and completed sea trials a month ago. They will apparently replace the Goree and Karabane received from France in 2011.

Israel Shipyards in March 2022 said it had secured a €10.7 million contract from an undisclosed African country to supply two landing ships, with an option for a third vessel.

“This agreement is of significant strategic importance for Israel Shipyards since this will be the first time we will provide our customers with this type of vessel,” said Eitan Zucker, CEO of Israel Shipyards.

Israel Shipyards is most well known for its patrol and attack craft, such as its successful Shaldag series, which has been bought by a number of African countries. Israel Shipyards offers 58 and 62 metre long offshore patrol vessels as well as Saar class missile corvettes (Saar 4, Saar 4.5 and Saar S-72), fast patrol craft (Shaldag MK II – MK V), commercial ships, tugboats, and multipurpose boats. It has supplied Shaldag vessels to Senegal and Nigeria, amongst others, and delivered three Shaldag Mk II and one Shaldag Mk V vessels to Senegal in 2019-2020.

Senegal’s Navy has been expanding in recent years. In 2015 the West African nation received the 45.8 metre long offshore patrol vessel Kedougou from STX France. This was ordered from Raidco Marine, which subcontracted construction to the STX Lorient shipyard.

This was followed a year later by the 58 metre long OPV-190 Fouladou offshore patrol vessel, built by France’s Ocea. In April 2021, France’s Ufast shipyard handed over the first of two RPB 33s ordered in 2018.

Senegal more recently received three OPV 58S offshore patrol vessels from France’s Piriou, with the last – the Cayor – handed over in April this year. The Walo arrived in Dakar in August 2023, and the Niani reached Dakar in January 2024.

The new vessels are part of Senegal’s plan to renew its naval fleet and allow the maritime arm of service to carry out missions such as fisheries inspection, fighting drug trafficking and piracy. Senegal’s navy is tasked with patrolling 700 kilometres of coastline and 159 000 square kilometres of exclusive economic zone (EEZ).