Selection of new Chief: Reserves at advanced stage – Modise

The Reserve Force component of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is often touted as an integral part of the one force concept in the South African security lexicon.

At present it is – and has been for over a year – under seemingly temporary command of an SA Air Force (SAAF) brigadier general.

Since March last year the part-timers in landward force regiments who contribute significantly to the border protection tasking Operation Corona, other internal deployments under the operations Chariot and Prosper banners as well as continental peace support as part of Operation Mistral, have had Brigadier General Zoleka Niyabo in charge. Her title is given as either Director: Defence Reserves or Acting Director: Defence Reserves.

An attempt by Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow defence and military veterans minister Kobus Marais to establish the status quo via a parliamentary question to Minister Thandi Modise bore little fruit.

In her response, Modise informed Marais she and SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya “concluded consultation on the appointment of Chief: Defence Reserves and the process is at an advanced stage”. The delay is, according to her, due to her appointment as minister and Maphwanya’s as the top soldier in South Africa.

Previous Reserve Chief Roy Andersen stood down last June. Modise took over the defence and military veterans portfolio from Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in August last year. Maphwanya was named CSANDF by Commander-in-Chief President Cyril Ramaphosa at the same time as Andersen retired.

The major component of the Reserve Force, that falling under the SA Army, has been Brigadier General Freeman Moni’s command since the second quarter of last year. This publication has on at least two occasions asked for confirmation of him being Director: SA Army Reserves and a CV. Both have yet to be answered.

The previous officer in the post, Brigadier General Gerhard Kamffer, was moved to the new position of Director: Project Koba-Tlala. He was at the forefront of this project during its inception as a generator of employment and income for Reserve Force soldiers when not on call-up. Koba-Tlala has gained momentum to the extent it now resorts in the Corporate Services Directorate of the landward force with production brigade status seemingly in the offing – a far cry from its early roots of providing fresh produce to military messes.

According to Modise, this time answering a question from EFF parliamentarian Washington Mafanya, Project Koba-Tlala is “mandated to investigate the potential for agricultural production on defence land”.







A pilot project is underway at Marievale military base on Gauteng’s East Rand with plans in place to identify further SANDF land for agricultural production. This, Modise said, will happen over the next two years and be based on “suitable feasibility studies”.