Second SA Navy MMIPV ready for launch

Damen Shipyards Cape Town will soon launch the second multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV) for the South African Navy (SAN), with handover next year following sea trials.

The launch date moved closer with a blessing ceremony held at Damen Shipyards Cape Town on 14 October, the company revealed.

During the event, the vessel was blessed and a bottle of champagne was broken over the bow as is the custom, and the South African flag was raised on the vessel.

After the ceremony, the second MMIPV will be launched into the water and then delivered to the SAN in 2023 after extensive acceptance trials. The third vessel will be delivered one year later in 2024. Armscor has indicated deliveries will be in April of both years.

Sefale Montsi, Director at DSCT said: “With this ceremony, this vessel will soon join her sister, SAS King Sekhukhune II in successfully sailing South African and international waters. The project continues to meet the client’s specifications, on time and within budget. Damen Shipyards Cape Town and our growing local supply chain stand ready to deliver more of these much-needed vessels to our navy.”

“We are pleased with the progress that has been made thus far”, said Armscor Group Executive Acquisition and Supply Chain Management, Meshak Teffo. “We are committed to providing the South African National Defence Force with state-of-the-art defence materiel they require to protect the sovereignty of the country. This MMIPV Project demonstrates our capability to deliver on complex acquisition solutions. We are looking forward to the delivery of this second Multi Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel next year.”

The first MMIPV (P1571), SAS King Sekhukhune I, was handed to the SA Navy on 18 May. The second vessel will be named SAS Adam Kok and the third SAS King Shaka. The first vessel took part in Exercise Ibsamar with India last week, sailing off the coast of Gqeberha (Port Elizabth). This was the vessel’s first exercise.

DSCT said the MMIPV project is playing an important role in creating skilled new jobs and acting as a catalyst for the development of regional supply chains. On its own, the MMIPV project is expected to generate more than one million man-hours of work during the construction of the three MMIPVs and will support more than 1 000 direct and indirect jobs. Beyond work on the vessel, DSCT benefits from the global reach of Damen Shipyards Group to secure new business for South African industry.







“This project has also allowed the yard to increase the impact of its transformation strategy and we have achieved a level 1 BEE rating. Our strategy to make transformation part of business as usual made it possible to over-deliver on Armscor’s requirements for engagement of local businesses and workforce, as well as vessel capabilities,” Montsi said.