SAS Saldanha hosts SAN MSD passing out parade

Last week the SA Navy (SAN) was the fourth SA National Defence Force (SANDF) branch of service to host its Military Skills Development (MSD) passing out parade. Officiating at the SAS Saldanha event was acting Chief of the Navy, Rear Admiral Monde Lobese.

He welcomed 254 young men and women into the ranks of the maritime service where they will now undergo training in specific musterings to utilise during their remaining 18 months in uniform.

When MSD intake numbers were announced in March by the Department of Defence (DoD) Logistics Division, the SAN intake was given as 270. No reason is given for the missing 16 but previous intakes have had no-shows and recruits being “washed” for health reasons.

Speaking to the new additions to SAN ranks, Lobese stressed the importance of discipline saying the maritime service – as with other SANDF services – was “not designed or capacitated to put up with any form of ill-discipline”.

“The SAN will not tolerate ill-discipline or delinquent behaviour,” he said giving disobeying lawful commands, misuse of State resources and acts of criminality as examples. To its credit the maritime service which is “unable to stomach a lack of discipline” does not have a “zero defect environment” as this would “choke initiative and aggressiveness”. These, according to the Acting Chief of the Navy, are two attitudes indispensable for battle success”.

Lobese told those on parade at the SAN west coast training facility they were strengthening SAN ranks and fine-tuning the SANDF’s sharp end. “This is why I urge you to conduct yourselves in a manner befitting a sailor and professional member of the SANDF.”

On completion of two years’ service, a number of the SAN MSDs will be offered short term contracts with the maritime service with the remainder expected to put their naval and military skills to use in the Reserve Force.

A total of 2 007 MSD recruits reported for duty in March this year. A hundred and fifty SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) military skills development recruits made it from basic military training to a passing out parade at the service’s Lephalale training centre in September, while over 200 MSD recruits are now doing specialist training in the SA Air Force (SAAF) following a passing out parade at the SAAF Gymnasium a month ago. One thousand three hundred and fifty recruits were allocated to the SA Army with successful recruits graduating at passing out parades in October.







The SANDF is now accepting MSD intakes every second year in accordance with budget cuts and the decision to drop force personnel numbers to 73 000. The January 2021 MSD intake was cancelled, with the next intake set for 2024.