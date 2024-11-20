SAPS seeks high tech tools to modernise crime investigations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is modernising its crime-fighting investigative capabilities by seeking advanced solutions for analysing crime scene forensics and investigating money laundering. The tender requirements include not only specialised hardware and software, but also essential services like training, maintenance and ongoing support.

The five-year tender (Tender 19/1/9/1/01 TR (24)) closed on 14 November 2024, marking a step forward in addressing sophisticated crime in South Africa as police have struggled with investigating organised crime and money laundering.

Traditional crime scene analyses will be boosted with new automated investigative tools. Improving on the long-established methods of examining fingerprints, the tender calls for fingerprint quality enhancement software able to accommodate the capturing of fingerprint and shoeprint images as well as enhancing the images. The solution must also provide a comprehensive audit trail and allow for the creation of a digital chart for presentation in court.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.