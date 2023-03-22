SAPS looking at Armalite carbines

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s SA Police Service (SAPS) is investigating acquisition of new firearms, specifically American manufactured Armalite carbines.

Given it’s early days, as per an Armscor announcement in the form of a Request for Information (RfI) which closes on 31 March, there is no guarantee police armouries will ever have Armalites on inventory. The tender announcement, which does not carry a reference number, is termed an RfI for “Armalite M15A4 Assualt (sic) Rifle” with interested parties asked to make email contact for further information.

Asked for more information, Armscor responded via its Senior Manager: Corporate Communication, Liziwe Nkonyana. She told defenceWeb the tender announcement was “part of market research on behalf of SAPS”.

Armalite describes the M15A4 as a streamlined and affordable platform suited for sport or defence.

“It could be a specific application for military/security work, hence the ‘M’ prefix,” a South African in the know about firearms said on condition of anonymity. He also asked how, if the tender progressed to acquisition at some stage, a fully American company would comply with Armscor’s broad-based black economic empowerment (BBEEE) regulations.

Google lists EuroOpticAfrica as an Armalite retailer, naming AR10 and M15 TAC models with AR10s also apparently available from Guns Africa Classified. Midrand-based Truvelo’s website notes the company has a “full range of Armalite and TRV barrelled actions”.