Sandock Austral showcases enlarged maritime, defence, and energy portfolio at AAD 2022

Sandock Austral, long known for its shipbuilding capabilities, was showcasing its expanded offerings at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in Pretoria, including anti-material rifles, mission commander solutions and a solar power plant.

Sandock Austral said that for more than 60 years it has built a reputation as one of Africa’s leading ship repair, maintenance and building firms with accolades that include holding the record for building the largest ship ever built on the African continent.

It recently branched out into providing broader defence solutions, and is now targeting the energy sector; Sandock Austral is the holding company for Sandock Austral Aerospace, Sandock Austral Shipyards, Sandock Austral Defence Engineering Systems and Sandock Austral Energy.

Prasheen Maharaj, the CEO of Sandock Austral Group said: “The operational model of Sandock Austral is to harness the available local talent, which has been responsible for the development and industrialisation of cutting-edge intellectual property, and to consolidate it into a sizeable transformed defence and commercial technology company.” He added that Sandock Austral said it is the largest black-owned defence company in South Africa, both in terms of revenue and facilities owned.

“Our vision is to provide marine, defence, aerospace technology, engineering and project management solutions in a manner that leads to shared prosperity and equality leading to global peace and stability,” Maharaj added.

At AAD 2022, Sandock Austral showcased its Dispatchable Solar Solution, a pre-wired and assembled solar plant in a 20 foot container. This mobile solution comprises solar panels and an inverter for quick deployment on-grid and off-grid. It is scalable, and as many solar modules as needed can be connected to create a mobile solar power plant.

“Sandock Austral Energy (SAE) seeks to provide bespoke energy solutions in line with global and local sustainability priorities,” said Rob Shongwe, CEO of Sandock Austral Energy. “Fundamentally, SAE specialises in the engineering, development, financing, construction, and commissioning of complex systems configured of various components that can be dependent on any range of energy carriers and/or sources. With the current challenges countries face to limit global warming, we pride ourselves in providing our client requirements in both brown and green energy fields,” Shongwe said.

Sandock Austral Energy own the intellectual property on a novel battery energy storage system (BESS) and is manufacturing a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility in Durban for residential, industrial and utilities.

Sandock Austral Defence Engineering Systems (SADES) at AAD 2022 was highlighting its Mission Commander System – this naval solution is designed to provide tactical situational awareness and blue force tracking so vessels can plan, task, control and execute missions. The System comprises an Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS); Transition 100 unmanned aerial vehicles for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; a 12.7 mm or 30 mm remote control weapon system; and blue force tracking system.

On the landward side, Sandock Austral at AAD 2022 was highlighting a 20 mm anti-material rifle it can supply, as well as surveillance solutions. On the naval side, Sandock is building a new hydrographic survey vessel for the South African Navy under Project Hotel.

The group offers the construction of small to mid-range steel and aluminium vessels and marine structures, repairs to all sizes of vessels and marine structures and construction and maintenance services to the offshore oil and gas industry. Shipbuilding and repair capabilities are offered through Sandock Austral Shipyard, formerly Southern African Shipyards (SAS). This is the largest shipyard in southern Africa and has built both naval and commercial vessels.







In the 1970s and 1980s Sandock Austral was a defence conglomerate renowned for shipbuilding and armoured vehicle manufacturing and saw the construction of the SAS Drakensburg for the South African Navy, and the Ratel infantry combat vehicle fleet and G6 artillery system for the Army. In the early 1990s the company was de-conglomerated and several companies acquired components of Sandock, thereby leaving the original a defunct shell company.