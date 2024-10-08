Sandock Austral Shipyards expands global reach with strategic partnerships

Durban-based Sandock Austral Shipyards (SAS) is rapidly expanding its footprint in the global shipbuilding industry, positioning itself as a key player in the African market. The company has recently entered into strategic partnerships with leading international firms, invested in infrastructure upgrades and secured significant contracts.

One of the most notable developments for SAS is its exclusive product partnership with Italian shipbuilding powerhouse Fincantieri and its Canadian subsidiary Vard Marine. This tripartite alliance focuses on the development and production of the 53 metre Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel, based on the Vard 7 055 design and designed specifically to meet the unique needs of African nations. The partnership combines the global experience and naval architecture and design capabilities of Fincantieri and Vard Marine with SAS’s regional expertise and manufacturing capabilities.

Another significant milestone for SAS is its recently announced technology partnership across all projects with Vera Navis, the largest firm of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers in Portugal, supporting its collaboration with South African marine architects Icarus Marine.

“The intention behind the partnership is to bring European design and manufacturing technology, driven by artificial intelligence that will substantially increase South Africa’s productivity and efficiency,” said SAS CEO Prasheen Maharaj.

“As a result of the company’s partnership with Vera Navis, we gained the confidence of BRS Shipbrokers, the second largest Ship Broking company in the world based in Geneva, Switzerland, who have placed a serious inquiry on us to build what could potentially be an order for six CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels)”, Maharaj said. This contract value is approximately R8.5 billion.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sandock Austral Shipyards and bring our expertise in European technology to the table,” said Pedro Antunes and Luis Batista, Joint CEOs of Vera Navis. “Together, we will create a highly efficient and competitive shipyard that can cater to the growing demands of the global market.”

SAS is also making significant investments in its physical infrastructure at its Durban facility to support the construction of larger vessels, with SAS investing R150 million in a new slipway and acquiring advanced high-tech equipment which will significantly enhance its shipbuilding capabilities. The company is also seeking a long-term lease from Transnet to secure its future operations.

As SAS continues to grow and diversify its operations, it is poised to become a major force in the global shipbuilding industry. Its strategic partnerships, infrastructure investments and focus on innovation position the company for long-term success, Maharaj said.

SAS’s current flagship project, the construction of the South African Navy’s new hydrographic survey vessel, the future SAS Nelson Mandela, is progressing well despite several challenges. Being built under Project Hotel, this contract is based on Vard Marine’s VARD 9 105 design. It aims to replace the ageing SAS Protea, which has served in the hydrographic survey role for 52 years. Although the timeline for the vessel’s completion has been extended due to floods, riots, and a steel strike, SAS is confident that the SAS Nelson Mandela will begin harbour trials next year.

Looking ahead, SAS is eyeing even larger projects, including the replacement of the South African Navy’s replenishment vessel, SAS Drakensberg. SAS is interested in this potential project, which is expected to come after the Navy completes its refit programme.

The Drakensberg replacement is seen as a major opportunity for SAS to further establish itself as a leading shipbuilder for defence-related vessels in South Africa.

With alliances with Vera Navis, Fincantieri and Vard Marine, together with infrastructure improvements, SAS is bringing advanced European technology and expertise to South Africa, enhancing its capacity to meet both local and international demand.